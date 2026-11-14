OM Trailer X Reviews: 'Total Blast' To 'Absolute Banger' — Dhanush-Mammootty Starrer Gets Positive Reactions

The trailer for OM: Operation Mole has caught attention ahead of its theatrical release, with viewers reacting to the film's intense presentation and star-studded cast.

What is OM: Operation Mole about?

Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM: Operation Mole follows multiple characters whose lives come together through a larger conflict. Mammootty plays Burma Karthikeyan, with Dhanush and Sai Pallavi in key roles.

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Set in the dangerous forest of Udhiram, the film revolves around survival, betrayal, sacrifice and secrets from the past. Despite its action and suspense, it is presented as an emotional story rather than a typical gangster film.

The director has confirmed that the story will have a complete ending despite the earlier Chapter 1 title.

X Reviews To OM Trailer

The trailer has received a largely positive response on X, with viewers discussing the performances, scale, visuals and music.

OM Cast And Crew

Dhanush plays Palanivel, and Mammootty portrays Burma Karthikeyan “Siya”. Sai Pallavi plays ASP Nithya Reddy IPS, while Sreeleela appears as Roja. The cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans and Sanjay Swaroop as Krishnaiah.

The film was announced in November 2024 under the working title D55, referring to Dhanush's 55th film as a lead actor. It was initially backed by Gopuram Films before moving to Wunderbar Films, with RTake Studios joining the project as co-producer.

Principal photography began in February 2026. The title OM Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood was announced in June before the film was renamed OM: Operation Mole a week before its release.

Shraddha Agrawal, Dhanush and Azmat Jagmag are credited as producers. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, Ezhil Arasu K has handled cinematography and R. Kalaivanan is the editor. The film is produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios.

OM Release Date

OM: Operation Mole is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on November 20, 2026.

The film was earlier scheduled for October 16 but was postponed to avoid a clash with Jailer 2, which had secured an October 15 release.

Watch The Trailer Here

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