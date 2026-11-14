OM Trailer X Reviews: 'Total Blast' To 'Absolute Banger' — Dhanush-Mammootty Starrer Gets Positive Reactions

The trailer for OM: Operation Mole has caught attention ahead of its theatrical release, with viewers reacting to the film's intense presentation and star-studded cast.
What is OM: Operation Mole about?
Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM: Operation Mole follows multiple characters whose lives come together through a larger conflict. Mammootty plays Burma Karthikeyan, with Dhanush and Sai Pallavi in key roles.
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Set in the dangerous forest of Udhiram, the film revolves around survival, betrayal, sacrifice and secrets from the past. Despite its action and suspense, it is presented as an emotional story rather than a typical gangster film.
The director has confirmed that the story will have a complete ending despite the earlier Chapter 1 title.
X Reviews To OM Trailer
The trailer has received a largely positive response on X, with viewers discussing the performances, scale, visuals and music.
#OM – ONE OF THE BEST TRAILER CUTS EVER! ???? This is how you build hype for a proper commercial entertainer! Sai Abhyankkar's music is ABSOLUTELY INSANE! ???????? #OM IS AN UNMISSABLE THEATRE EXPERIENCE???? #OM #SaiAbhyankkar #OMTrailer #Dhanush #SaiPallavi #Sreeleela https://t.co/wgAkvHiFX4— Gnan (@iAmGnaneshwar) November 13, 2026
It's just the beginning, and it's already a big bang ???? #OMTrailer crosses 20 million views! #OM in cinemas worldwide from November 20. https://t.co/Tm17gmzBgC— Fan | RamKumarr (@ramk8059) November 14, 2026
#OM Trailer : IMPRESSIVE ???????? Packed with Intense characters emotion & Content Driven Film with solid background Score ???? https://t.co/ljwYlAIASY— Lenin - ʜɪꜰɪ ᴛᴀʟᴋɪᴇꜱ (@HiFiTalkies) November 13, 2026
Trailer of #OM, https://t.co/518qoEheUl Grand and gorgeous. A massive action entertainer with D and M blazing big, and both the Sais in great form. Badly waiting for this one since the beginning, and it looks like it's gonna be worth it. Nov 20 ????— Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) November 13, 2026
OM TRAILER: THIS ONE LOOKS INTENSE! The moment Dhanush and Mammootty appear together, you know you're in for something special. Add Sai Pallavi to the mix, and the expectations go through the roof! The trailer has action, attitude and a cinematic scale that demands attention. #OMTrailer— Spraha Joshi (@sprahajoshi) November 13, 2026
One of the best trailer cuts in recent times in Tamil???????????? #OMTrailer is super impressive and immersive ???????? @Rajkumar_KP https://t.co/SPo7CSP18s— Rajasekar (@sekartweets) November 14, 2026
The moment the OM trailer dropped, one thing became clear — this isn't going to be an ordinary cinematic experience! ???? Dhanush's intensity, Mammootty's screen presence and Sai Pallavi's charm have created serious excitement. But what really caught everyone's attention was the scale and atmosphere of the film. Now the big question is whether OM can turn all this excitement into a blockbuster at the box office. The countdown begins! ???????? #OMTrailer— Yash (@iyashkumawat) November 13, 2026
#OM Trailer - Total Blast ???????????? Pan-Indian subject ???????? Stunning Visuals ???????? Perfect cuts with Sai Abhyankar BGM ????❤️???? All-time Industry Hit Loading for #Dhanush sir???????? Totally worth your Hype ????✅ #OMTrailer— Aravind AK (@BeingAravind_) November 13, 2026
ONE TRAILER. SO MANY QUESTIONS! OM has arrived with an intense cinematic vibe, powerful performances and visuals that instantly grab attention. Dhanush and Mammootty sharing the spotlight is already enough to make movie lovers curious. But the real surprise could be what the film has in store!— Yash (@iyashkumawat) November 13, 2026
#OMTrailer is finally out ???? Sai pallavi looks excellent in her police role. Dhanush and Sreeleela will make a good pair. Dhanush's hardwork is clearly visible in the film And finally, Mammootty l think he will be the biggest highlight of the film along with Abhyankkar's bgm ❤️????— JULIUS CAESAR (@actz_adharsh) November 13, 2026
The wait is finally over. India's most anticipated trailer is here, and #OMTrailer looks like a complete big-screen spectacle packed with scale, intensity and pure theatrical moments n iSai's electrifying score. A massive cinematic treat awaits #Dhanush #Mammootty https://t.co/57zrBpQmgd— Sayooj (Rolex) (@Rolex950083) November 14, 2026
What I liked much about #OMTrailer - they pretty much revealed the story and are confident that a gripping screenplay with engage the audience big time ! You get this level of confidence only when you have done your work right ! High hopes on the movie !!— Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) November 14, 2026
The #OMTrailer Is An Absolute Banger ???????? #Dhanush Looks Terrific With His Screen Presence #SaiPallavi looks stunning in a completely different avatar #Mammootty Brings His Powerful Aura And ISAI Bgm Is ????❤???? This Is Going To Be A Theatrical Treat ???? https://t.co/43r6vXjFZ2— ???? (@Oru_Nobody) November 14, 2026
OM Cast And Crew
Dhanush plays Palanivel, and Mammootty portrays Burma Karthikeyan “Siya”. Sai Pallavi plays ASP Nithya Reddy IPS, while Sreeleela appears as Roja. The cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans and Sanjay Swaroop as Krishnaiah.
The film was announced in November 2024 under the working title D55, referring to Dhanush's 55th film as a lead actor. It was initially backed by Gopuram Films before moving to Wunderbar Films, with RTake Studios joining the project as co-producer.
Principal photography began in February 2026. The title OM Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood was announced in June before the film was renamed OM: Operation Mole a week before its release.
Shraddha Agrawal, Dhanush and Azmat Jagmag are credited as producers. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, Ezhil Arasu K has handled cinematography and R. Kalaivanan is the editor. The film is produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios.
OM Release Date
OM: Operation Mole is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on November 20, 2026.
The film was earlier scheduled for October 16 but was postponed to avoid a clash with Jailer 2, which had secured an October 15 release.
Watch The Trailer Here
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