Stunning Chandelier To Fairytale-Themed Kids' Bedroom: Inside Mahhi Vij's Mumbai Home

Television actress Mahhi Vij, who is currently seen on Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 20, has been making headlines for her outspoken nature, heated confrontations and emotional moments inside the house. Recently, contestants dragged her seven-year-old daughter, Tara, whom she shares with her former husband Jay Bhanushali, into their arguments, sparking a debate online.

While the actress may have little control over what unfolds inside the Bigg Boss house, her Mumbai home reflects her personal taste and thoughtful design choices. The three-bedroom property is a beautiful blend of elegant neutral interiors, minimalist decor and playful spaces designed for her children.

Inside Mahhi Vij's Mumbai Home

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Mahhi's home features a soothing combination of white, beige and grey, with a minimalist aesthetic running throughout. Speaking to Mashable India, Mahhi revealed that her interior designers suggested using grey because it makes a house appear bigger. The property features marble flooring, carefully selected furniture and child-friendly interiors that are relatively easy to maintain.

One of the most striking elements of the living room is its chandelier, which Mahhi took nearly 10 days to finalise. The statement piece now serves as the centrepiece of the space.

The dining area, meanwhile, has an elegant approach. Instead of filling the walls with decorative pieces, Mahhi opted for a large mirror that reflects the people seated around the dining table. The idea, which she discovered on Pinterest, eventually became part of the final design after also aligning with Vastu principles.

The living room features a white sofa, blue-and-white patterned tables and a nature-inspired wall mural. There is also a dedicated corner with a body massage chair.

Another thoughtfully designed corner is the puja space, which features a beautiful Ganesh idol against a white backdrop. The property also features a verandah with a kitchen garden, bringing a touch of greenery to the contemporary interiors.

Mahhi Vij's Children's Bedroom Is Straight Out Of A Fairytale

While most of the house follows a neutral colour palette, the children's bedroom is undoubtedly its most colourful and playful space. The room, designed for Tara, Rajveer and Khushi, features a fairytale-inspired theme with shades of pink and blue.

The ceiling has a starry-night effect, while the cleverly designed bunk beds feature small steps for easy access. The room also includes a dedicated study table, unicorn-themed decor and several playful elements.

The inspiration behind the room came from Mahhi's own childhood dreams. She wanted to create the kind of bedroom she had always imagined having as a child for her children.

The girls have a dedicated dressing table, while the boys' side features a more playful, car-themed bed complete with a racing-track design.

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Interestingly, the three-bedroom property was purchased by Mahhi for her parents, making it particularly special to her.

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