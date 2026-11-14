AICTE Industry Fellowship 2027 Offers Rs 1 Lakh Monthly Support; Applications Open Until Dec 15

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has opened applications for the second phase of its Industry Fellowship Programme (IFP) 2026-27, offering eligible faculty members an opportunity to gain practical experience in the industrial sector while continuing to receive their regular salaries. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website, ifp.aicte.gov.in, until December 15, 2026.

The fellowship will bridge the gap between academic teaching and industry requirements by allowing faculty members from technical institutions to work directly with companies on real-world projects. The programme is designed to help teachers understand emerging technologies, develop industry-relevant skills and incorporate practical knowledge into classroom teaching.

According to the scheme guidelines, selected candidates will receive fellowship support of at least Rs 1 lakh per month, comprising Rs 75,000 from AICTE and a minimum contribution of Rs 25,000 from the participating industry. Applicants will continue to receive their regular salaries from their parent institutions during the fellowship.

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Under the fellowship faculty members will be allowed to spend one year working in an industrial environment, gaining direct exposure to professional practices, technological developments and research applications.

During the programme, participants will engage with industry professionals, contribute to ongoing projects and develop a better understanding of the technical skills employers expect from graduates. The experience will help teachers update their methodologies, strengthen industry-oriented research and develop more employment-focused academic programmes.

The scheme covers emerging and strategically important sectors like artificial intelligence, semiconductor technology, quantum computing, advanced manufacturing, healthcare technology, sustainability, space and defence, smart mobility and critical minerals.

To qualify for the fellowship, applicants need to be Indian citizens and regular faculty members employed at AICTE-approved institutions or universities. They must hold at least a bachelor's degree from a recognised institution and have completed a minimum of five years of full-time teaching experience.

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Candidates must not be older than 50 years as of November 13, 2026. Teaching experience requirements exclude time spent on doctoral or postdoctoral research and deputation. Faculty members working on contractual, temporary, part-time, ad hoc or visiting appointments are not eligible.

Applicants must also meet at least one additional academic or professional requirement. These include qualifying examinations such as GATE, GRE, CAT, MAT, NET, JRF or SRF, publishing a minimum of five research papers in Scopus or Web of Science-indexed journals, completing government-funded research projects valued at Rs 15 lakh or more, or receiving recognised scientific or academic awards.

Candidates must obtain a nomination and No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their employing institution before participating in the selection process.

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