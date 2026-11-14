Telangana Gig Workers' Scheme Launched By Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy: All You Need To Know

Congress and Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched the Telangana Gig Workers' Social Security and Welfare Scheme in Hyderabad alongside Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Gandhi said that the scheme would give gig workers access to information about their work, earnings and completed rides via their mobile phones, ANI reported. He also announced a series of social security measures for gig workers in the state, including health insurance of Rs 10 lakh and accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh.

Telangana Gig Workers' Scheme: Main Provisions

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The state government passed the Telangana Platform Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2026, on March 30. The bill introduces a social security framework and statutory safeguards for platform-based gig workers in the state.

Under the bill, a Security and Welfare Board has been established to register gig workers. Every worker will get a unique identification number that allows direct access to government schemes.

Aggregators, including delivery, ride-hailing and service apps, must contribute 1-2% of their transaction value to a welfare fund managed by the state. The fund will support insurance, accident cover, pension and maternity benefits for the gig workers.

A grievance redressal system, with platform-level committees and district-level complaint mechanisms, has been created to protect workers from sudden payment stoppages or termination. Companies will have to maintain full transparency in order allocation and payment calculations. Penalties will be levied on arbitrary rate cuts.

What Rahul Gandhi Said

Speaking at the launch of the scheme, Gandhi said that the measure would allow gig “the right” to their own data. “The government of Telangana is giving you a guarantee that the work you do, the rides you complete, the money you are being paid for the rides will be accessible to you on your mobile phone," he explained.

Rahul Gandhi also highlighted that the state government would establish Wi-Fi-enabled rest zones in Hyderabad and other cities. These zones will provide gig workers with dedicated spaces to take breaks during work hours. He mentioned that the scheme marked the fulfilment of the assurances he gave to the gig workers during their earlier interaction.

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