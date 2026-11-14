Diljit Mumbai Concert: Are Phones Allowed? All You Need To Know Amid Bomb Threat

Diljit Dosanjh is set to perform in Mumbai on November 27. However, bomb threats received ahead of the concert have prompted authorities and organisers to strengthen security arrangements at the venue. Amid the heightened security, concertgoers may also be wondering whether they will be allowed to carry their phones inside. Here's a look at what attendees can and cannot carry inside the concert venue.

What Are Allowed?

Attendees will be allowed to carry their mobile phones, as organisers are not planning to make the concert completely phone-free. However, they should expect stricter security checks before entering the venue.

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According to a Mid-Day report, the focus will be on thorough phone checks rather than an outright ban. A source told the publication that additional precautions are being put in place following several threatening emails reportedly received by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, identifying Diljit Dosanjh's concert as a potential target.

The Mumbai Police have already conducted security checks at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and reportedly found nothing suspicious. However, additional security measures will be implemented on November 27.

According to the report, security checks will be conducted at five entry gates instead of the usual three. The venue will also undergo a security inspection a day before the concert. The Mumbai Police are reportedly taking cues from the arrangements made during Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert on October 30.

Between 1,500 and 2,000 private security personnel are expected to be deployed to manage entry queues, help kiosks and pedestrian movement around the venue. A 500 to 700-metre no-car zone will also be established, along with traffic restrictions.

Plainclothes police personnel will reportedly be stationed around Diljit Dosanjh, while security at his hotel will also be increased. Organisers have been instructed not to share details about his accommodation or arrival time, including with paparazzi.

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Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert Receives Bomb Threats

According to an NDTV report, around three threatening emails were received, warning of a bomb attack at Diljit Dosanjh's concert scheduled for November 27 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai.

Following the threats, Bal Malkit Singh, Executive President of the Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Akademi, wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, requesting additional security arrangements for the event.

More than 1,500 private security guards are being deployed at the venue in advance. The number of entry gates has also been increased to five, where rigorous security checks will be conducted.

Key Security Demands For Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai Concert

In his letter to the Chief Minister, Bal Malkit Singh outlined several security measures to ensure the safety of concertgoers.

The Cyber Cell should identify the IP addresses and sources of the threatening emails and take strict action against those responsible.

Additional state police personnel and Quick Response Teams should be deployed at the concert venue and surrounding areas.

Strict surveillance should be maintained throughout the event with the assistance of the Bomb Disposal Squad, Anti-Sabotage Team and dog squad.

Copies of the letter have also been sent to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, the state's Director General of Police and the Mumbai Police Commissioner to ensure that adequate security measures are in place and there are no lapses during the event.

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