Mumbai Police Asked To Deploy Additional Security During Diljit Dosanjh’s November 27 Concert

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up to perform at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on November 27. Ahead of the concert, Bal Malkit Singh, executive chairman of the Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy, has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding enhanced security arrangements after reports of bomb threat emails surfaced.

In his letter dated November 10, Singh said Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde had reportedly received emails threatening to blow up the concert. He expressed concern over the potential security risks and asked the authorities to investigate the threatening emails, reported Free Press Journal.

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With the November 27 show expected to attract thousands of fans, he also urged the Maharashtra government to take additional precautions to ensure that there is no compromise on the safety of concertgoers.

While acknowledging the security arrangements already being made by the administration and Mumbai Police, Singh has called for more security measures considering thousands of attendees at the venue.

According to his letter, more than 1,500 private security personnel are being deployed for the concert. Entry checks are also being expanded across five gates, along with intensive search operations at the venue.

Singh urged the state government to deploy more Maharashtra Police personnel and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) at the concert venue and nearby areas.

Cyber Investigation And Additional Police Sought

Apart from strengthening security, Singh has requested a cyber investigation immediately to trace the IP address and origin of the bomb threat emails. He has specifically asked the Cyber Cell to examine email accounts used to send the threats and identify the people responsible.

Diljit Dosanjh's Aura Tour

Diljit Dosanjh is bringing his electrifying energy to seven India cities during his RuPay Aura India Tour 2026. The tour schedule includes stops at Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

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After kicking off in Delhi-NCR on Oct. 30, Diljit is all set to perform in Indore on Nov. 15, Ahmedabad on Nov. 21, Mumbai on Nov. 27, Bengaluru on Nov. 29 and Lucknow on Dec. 5. A concert in Chandigarh has been announced on Dec. 12, Kolkata on Dec. 19 and Abu Dhabi on Dec. 31.

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