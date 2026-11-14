'Signing It...': Musk Says He Is Signing Petition To Reinstate Jensen Huang As Nvidia CEO

Elon Musk said on X that he is backing a petition to reinstate Jensen Huang as Nvidia's chief executive, a day after Huang resigned amid a personal scandal.

"A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I'm signing it too," Musk wrote on Friday.

Musk was responding to a post by X user Yun-Ta Tsai, who said Nvidia employees who want Huang back should "resign and chill". Tsai argued that good GPU engineers are very hard to find and harder to replace than machine learning engineers, and that engineers, not boards, shape and deliver a company's mission.

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Wired reported that an internal Nvidia post urging the board to consider employee sentiment has drawn more than 1,600 comments, the majority in full support of reinstating Huang.

The magazine said some staff were calling for his return despite his reported affairs and abrupt resignation, citing internal correspondence it had reviewed. Separately, hundreds of employees have signed an internal letter demanding that the board bring him back.

That letter reportedly asks the board to reinstate Huang and appoint new independent directors, or else employees may join SpaceX's Terafab initiative. It also claims Musk has assured them of positions there.

Musk had earlier signalled interest in Huang. On November 12, when a user urged him to hire Huang, he said it would be an honour.

Huang resigned after 33 years as chief executive, and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress was named interim CEO while the board looks at internal and external candidates.

His exit came days after he admitted in a message to staff that he had been unfaithful to his wife. US intelligence officials reportedly believe the woman involved is a Chinese spy. Reuters later reported a third relationship, with another Nvidia employee.

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Board chair Harvey Jones said the board has full confidence in Kress and the leadership team, and expects operations, customer commitments and the product roadmap to continue without interruption. Nvidia shares slipped more than 2% on Friday as investors weighed the exit.

The push to bring Huang back is not without opposition. Senator Elizabeth Warren and a Republican senator have pressed Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over concerns linked to Nvidia and China, saying his resignation does not absolve him.

The company also faces a shareholder class action alleging that it and Huang inflated the share price by failing to disclose the affair.

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