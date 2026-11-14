Who Benefits From Jensen Huang's Nvidia Exit? Indian Influencer Breaks Down Who Stands To Gain And Lose

Finance content creator Sharan Hegde has listed who stands to gain and lose from Jensen Huang's exit from Nvidia.
In his post on X, he names Huang, Nvidia and China as the biggest losers, and Elon Musk, OpenAI and Anthropic as the biggest winners.
Breaking down the biggest winners and losers of Jensen's exit from Nvidia. The 3 biggest losers: 1. Jensen Huang: After building Nvidia for 33 years, he's lost control of his own company. And with reports of a third extramarital affair, a potential divorce could cost him over $70 billion! 2. Nvidia: Jensen wasn't just the CEO. He was the company's biggest salesperson, negotiating deals and building relationships with world leaders. Employees are already demanding his return, and Nvidia risks losing people loyal to him. 3. China: The US has restricted China from buying its most advanced AI chips. Jensen spent years convincing Washington to ease these restrictions, arguing that China would otherwise develop its own technology. China has now lost one of its strongest supporters in America. Now, the 3 biggest winners: 1. Elon Musk: He's already expressed interest in hiring Jensen. Imagine what the man behind Nvidia's AI dominance could do for XAI! 2. Nvidia: Jensen was spending billions financing AI companies that bought Nvidia's chips. But interim CEO Colette Kress was pushing back against these risky deals. And here's what's interesting. Jensen was removed even though authorities haven't established whether the Chinese woman was actually a spy. Could this scandal have also been an opportunity for a power shift inside Nvidia? 3. OpenAI and Anthropic: Jensen strongly supported open-weight AI models, which anyone can download and modify. Nvidia was even building its own models to compete with them. Without Jensen, both companies could face less competition. One man's exit could change the entire AI industry. Who do you think wins the most?
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay— Sharan Hegde (@financewsharan) November 13, 2026
Huang resigned as chief executive after 33 years, and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress was appointed interim CEO while the board considers internal and external candidates.
The exit came days after Huang admitted in a message to staff that he had been unfaithful to his wife. US intelligence officials reportedly believe the woman involved is a Chinese spy. Reuters later reported a third relationship, with another Nvidia employee. Nvidia shares fell more than 2% on Friday.
Who Are The Losers?
Hegde says Huang is the biggest loser, having lost control of the company he built. He claims a possible divorce could cost him over $70 billion. The post does not source the figure, and none of the reports reviewed mention divorce proceedings.
He says Nvidia loses its chief dealmaker, and that China loses one of its strongest advocates in Washington, since Huang had argued for easing curbs on advanced AI chip sales.
ALSO READ | Nvidia's Retail Investors Say They're Not Rattled By Jensen Huang Scandal
Who Are Among The Winners?
Among the winners, Hegde lists Musk first. Musk said on Friday he was signing a petition to reinstate Huang, and earlier said hiring him would be an honour. Hegde also argues Nvidia gains.
He says Huang was spending billions financing AI firms that bought its chips, while Kress was pushing back on such deals. He notes that authorities have not established whether the woman was a spy, and asks whether the scandal doubled as an opportunity for a power shift.
Finally, he says OpenAI and Anthropic could face less competition, as Huang strongly backed open-weight models and Nvidia was building its own.
ALSO READ | Nvidia Eyes Arm CEO Rene Haas—A Seven-Year Nvidia Veteran—To Replace Jensen Huang
What's Next?
Board chair Harvey Jones said the board has full confidence in Kress and that operations and the product roadmap will continue without interruption.
Hundreds of Nvidia employees have signed an internal letter demanding that the board reinstate Huang. The company also faces a shareholder class action alleging that it and Huang inflated the share price by failing to disclose the affair. The search for a permanent CEO will decide how much of Hegde's list holds up.
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