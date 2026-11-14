Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Nayanthara Film Sees 45% Drop In Earnings; Check Day-Wise Numbers

Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2 witnessed a considerable decline in its box office earnings on Day 8 of its theatrical run. According to Sacnilk, the Tamil film earned Rs 41 lakh in India net collections on its eighth day, registering a 45.3% drop compared to its Day 7 collection of Rs 75 lakh.

Despite the weekday slowdown, the film's overall performance at the domestic box office has taken its India net collection to Rs 18.34 crore. Its total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 21.18 crore, as per Sacnilk's box office tracking data.

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Day-Wise Collection Breakdown

Mookuthi Amman 2 opened with Rs 1.88 crore on Day 1, recording 24.1% occupancy. The film picked up on Day 2, earning Rs 2.45 crore with 31.7% occupancy. Day 3 saw the collection rise to Rs 4.60 crore, while occupancy climbed to 58.2%.

The film had its strongest day on Day 4, collecting Rs 5.15 crore with 66.8% occupancy. Collections then dropped to Rs 2.10 crore on Day 5, when occupancy stood at 32.6%. Day 6 brought in Rs 1 crore with 21.7% occupancy.

On Day 7, Mookuthi Amman 2 collected Rs 75 lakh with 18.1% occupancy. With this, the film's Week 1 India net collection stood at Rs 17.93 crore. Entering its second week at the box office, the film made Rs 41 lakh on Day 8. This brings the film's total India net collection to Rs 18.34 crore.

About Mookuthi Amman 2

Directed by Sundar C, Mookuthi Amman 2 is a comedy, devotional, fantasy and thriller film featuring Nayanthara in the lead role. The film also stars Urvashi, Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu and Duniya Vijay.

The story follows a queen who sacrifices herself to protect her son, the prince, from invading enemies. Mookuthi Amman returns to protect the child and confront a mysterious woman who represents a new and dangerous evil.

The film was released in theatres on November 6, 2026, in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

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