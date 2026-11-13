Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Day 8: Nayanthara Film Keeps Its Theatrical Run Going, Check Latest Earnings

Mookuthi Amman 2 has entered Week 2 of its theatrical run, with the Nayanthara-led fantasy comedy continuing to add to its box office collection.

Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Collection Day 8

Mookuthi Amman 2 has added Rs 28 lakh to its India net collection on Day 8, with the latest Sacnilk update tracking the film across 571 shows.

With this, the film's India net total has climbed to Rs 18.21 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 21.05 crore. The final Day 8 figures are awaited.

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The film had 20.95% overall occupancy on Friday. It started the day with 7% occupancy in the morning, which went up to 21.64% in the afternoon and 23.09% in the evening. Night show figures are yet to be updated.

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Mookuthi Amman 2 Day-Wise Collection

Mookuthi Amman 2 opened with Rs 1.88 crore on Day 1, recording 24.1% occupancy. The film picked up on Day 2, earning Rs 2.45 crore with 31.7% occupancy. Day 3 saw the collection rise to Rs 4.60 crore, while occupancy climbed to 58.2%.

The film had its strongest day on Day 4, collecting Rs 5.15 crore with 66.8% occupancy. Collections then dropped to Rs 2.10 crore on Day 5, when occupancy stood at 32.6%. Day 6 brought in Rs 1 crore with 21.7% occupancy.

On Day 7, Mookuthi Amman 2 collected Rs 75 lakh with 18.1% occupancy. With this, the film's Week 1 India net collection stood at Rs 17.93 crore.

In Week 2, Mookuthi Amman 2 has earned Rs 28 lakh on Day 8 so far.

All About The Film

Directed by Sundar C, Mookuthi Amman 2 is a Tamil fantasy comedy-thriller with Nayanthara in the lead. The story centres on a queen who gives up her life to save her son, the prince, from invading enemies. Mookuthi Amman later returns to protect the child and faces a mysterious woman linked to a new evil force.

The film brings together elements of mythology, fantasy, comedy and thriller. Sundar C has also written the screenplay, while Venkat Raghavan has written the dialogues.

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The cast features Regena Cassandra, Yogi Babu, Abhinaya, Deblina Chaki, Ajay Ghosh, Iniya, Pala Karuppaiah, Nandhini Myna, Garuda Ram, Nitin Sathya, Singampuli, Sneha, Khushbu Sundar, Sunil, Urvashi, Duniya Vijay and Vichu Vishwanath alongside Nayanthara.

Mookuthi Amman 2 released in theatres on November 6, 2026.

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