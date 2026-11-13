US Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 200 Points As Wall St Cheers Soft Producer Prices, Nvidia Rebounds

The US Stock market opened higher with S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq indices gaining back some of its losses after the release of Producer Price Index data was softer in contrast to expectations on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 4%. The S&P 500 gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite increased 0.1%.

While monthly wholesale inflation rose a slightly cooler-than-expected 0.3% in October, the annual PPI rate accelerated to 6.5%, marking its steepest 12-month increase since November 2022.

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Nvidia was trading at a downturn of 1.84% to $163.13 after it was in the green during pre-market hours, seeing a rebound with the shares trading at a 1.78% uptick.

Selling pressure intensified this week, with Nvidia shares falling 4.34% on Thursday to close at $166.19 on the Nasdaq. The decline took the stock's weekly losses to approximately 11%. However, the shares showed signs of a recovery in pre-market trading on Friday, rising 2.24%, or $3.72, to $169.91.

Huang's resignation and the continued downturn of the firm's stock follows the reports of his affair with Alice Huang, an alleged to be a spy for the Chinese government as per US authorities, with Jensen Huang confirming the infidelity.

He added that the firm would undertake an independent investigation to determine wether US national security or the company's confidential information had been compromised.

" I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.....Regarding the national security concerns raised in news reports, NVIDIA's Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation. I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America's national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American," he wrote in an e-mail.

The Microsoft outage added another source of uncertainty for technology investors. A disruption lasting more than 12 hours affected Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 services across businesses and government agencies worldwide.

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Microsoft blamed server problems and said it had found no indication of malicious activity. The incident disrupted organisations across more than 70 countries, including airlines, financial firms and public institutions.

The outage also disrupted Microsoft connectors used by OpenAI and Anthropic, highlighting how heavily AI services rely on infrastructure run by a handful of major technology companies. Microsoft shares fell 1.28% in premarket trading, Reuters reported.

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