Scene Box Office Day 8: Suriya-Starrer Holds Strong In Second Week, Continues Its Run In Theatres

Suriya-starrer Scene has entered its second week in theatres, continuing its box office run after crossing Rs 200 crore in worldwide collections. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the action-comedy has added Rs 3.48 crore to its India net collection on Day 8 so far. Here's a look at its latest box office numbers.

The film recorded 26.3 per cent occupancy across 3,058 shows, according to the latest Sacnilk figures. Its India net collection now stands at Rs 115.03 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 133.71 crore.

By the end of Day 7, Scene had collected Rs 200.60 crore worldwide. The final Day 8 figures are still awaited.

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Language-Wise Collection

Scene is currently running in Tamil and Telugu. On Day 8, the Tamil version brought in Rs 2.52 crore from 2,218 shows, with 26% occupancy. The Telugu version collected Rs 96 lakh from 840 shows and recorded 27% occupancy.

The Telugu version had an overall occupancy of 16.73% during the day. It stood at 10.55% in the morning, 22.91% in the afternoon and 20.64% in the evening.

Tamil saw better occupancy, finishing the day at 23.65%. The version recorded 19.31% occupancy in the morning, 28% in the afternoon and 38.15% in the evening.

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Day-Wise Collection

Scene opened with Rs 19.15 crore on Day 1. The film saw a 6.3% rise on Day 2, taking the collection to Rs 20.35 crore. Day 3 brought another jump of 16.2%, with the film earning Rs 23.65 crore.

The collection dipped by 9.5% on Day 4 to Rs 21.40 crore. The fall became steeper on Day 5, when the film made Rs 12.85 crore, down 40% from the previous day.

Day 6 brought in Rs 8.05 crore after a 37.4% drop, while Day 7 saw the collection fall another 24.2% to Rs 6.10 crore. The film ended its first week with an India net collection of Rs 111.55 crore.

On Day 8, Scene has added Rs 3.48 crore to its India net collection so far. The final Day 8 figure is yet to be reported.

About The Film

Scene is a Tamil action-comedy written and directed by Jithu Madhavan. Suriya, Jyothika and Jaishree Damodaran have produced the film, backed by Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment.

Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj “Inba”, while Naslen is seen as Eeswaran and Nazriya Nazim plays Maya. Anandaraj portrays Inba's father and Lal plays Stephen. John Vijay and Rajpriyan are also part of the cast as Inspector Sibi.

The film follows Inbaraj, a police officer who returns to a case he had left unfinished years ago. He must now reopen the investigation and try to solve it.

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