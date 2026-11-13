Microsoft Lone Loser In Magnificent Seven As Shares Fall 2% In Pre-Market Trade On Global Ops Outage

Microsoft shares came under pressure in pre-market trade on Friday, after a prolonged global outage disrupted some of its most widely used services, including Outlook, Teams and its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant Copilot.

The stock fell 2.1% in pre-market trading, making Microsoft the only loser among the Magnificent Seven group of US mega-cap technology companies. The group also includes Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Meta, Nvidia and Tesla.

The outage, which stretched beyond 12 hours, affected businesses, government agencies and individual users across several countries, raising fresh questions about the reliability of Microsoft's enterprise software ecosystem.

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Microsoft initially acknowledged problems with users accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods. Its engineers later identified elevated server loads and infrastructure-related issues as possible causes of the disruption.

(This is a developing story)

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