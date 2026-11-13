After Family's Plea, Jailed Amritpal Singh Gets 1 Day To Attend Grandmother's Last Rites

Amritpal Singh, the Khadoor Sahib MP and chief of 'Waris Punjab De', has been granted one-day interim bail to attend the last rites of his grandmother, Charan Kaur.

His uncle, Harjit Singh, has been granted three days of interim bail, while his close aide, Sukhmandeep Singh, has received two days of relief.

Amritpal Singh is expected to return to Punjab on November 14. The development comes more than three-and-a-half years after he was taken into custody and lodged at Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam.

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He was arrested on April 23, 2023, after surrendering to Punjab Police at Rode village in Moga district, bringing an end to a month-long manhunt.

The arrest followed a major crackdown on Waris Punjab De launched by Punjab Police after the February 2023 Ajnala incident, in which Amritpal's supporters stormed a police station to demand the release of his associate, Lovepreet Singh Toofan.

Amritpal was subsequently shifted to Dibrugarh Central Jail along with several associates under the National Security Act (NSA).

Even after his detention under the NSA ended in April 2026, he continued to remain in custody following his formal arrest in the Ajnala case.

From Jail To Parliament

Despite being in custody, Amritpal Singh contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate from Khadoor Sahib. He defeated Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira to win a seat in Parliament.

His victory highlighted his political influence, particularly in the Majha region, and brought renewed attention to Panthic politics.

Political Significance Ahead Of 2027 Polls

His temporary return to Punjab comes as political parties begin preparing for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Amritpal Singh's electoral success and influence among sections of the Sikh electorate could become an important factor in the state's political calculations.

His return could also bring issues such as Panthic politics, Sikh representation, religious concerns and the continued detention of his associates back into the political debate.

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The development may put pressure on established parties, particularly the AAP, Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress, to respond to issues that resonate with sections of the Sikh electorate.

For now, the interim bail is limited to family and religious ceremonies and does not alter his underlying legal status. However, his return is likely to draw considerable political attention as Punjab approaches another Assembly election.

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