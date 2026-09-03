Delhi Court Grants Bail To Former Minister Satyendar Jain In DJB STP Tender Scam Case

A Delhi court on Thursday, Sept. 3, granted bail to former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in a case concerning alleged irregularities in the tendering of sewage treatment plant (STP) projects under the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The order was passed by the Rouse Avenue Court. The court, however, extended the judicial custody of the other accused in the case until Sept. 17.

The case against Jain relates to alleged corruption and manipulation in the tendering process for the augmentation and upgradation of sewage treatment plants under the DJB. The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the process.

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The ACB arrested Jain in August 2026 as part of its investigation into the alleged tender irregularities. The agency subsequently alleged that he was involved in a broader conspiracy related to the STP contracts, NDTV reported.

Jain was among six people arrested in the case. The other accused included former DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai, former DJB contractual consultant Ankit Srivastava, Nagendra Yadav of AN Enterprises, Raja Kumar Kurra of Euroteck Environment Pvt Ltd and Pankaj Verma of Srijanhar.

After his arrest, Jain was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court and sent to 14 days of judicial custody. Former DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai and three other accused were also sent to judicial custody, while consultant Ankit Srivastava was initially placed in ACB custody for interrogation.

Jain's lawyers subsequently sought bail. On Aug. 25, the court heard arguments and reserved its order until Sept. 3, the Times of India reported.

The ACB opposed the bail plea, arguing that Jain was allegedly part of the conspiracy and could potentially influence witnesses or tamper with evidence if released.

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Jain's release on bail does not bring the DJB case to an end, as the underlying allegations remain subject to investigation and judicial proceedings. The Indian Express reported that a detailed order explaining the basis of the Sept. 3 bail decision was awaited at the time of its initial report.

The development means that Jain will face the continuing proceedings in the DJB case while remaining out of custody, subject to the conditions imposed by the court.

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