Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 28: Spiritual Drama Continues Strong Run As It Enters Fourth Week

Hanuman Ansh is witnessing a strong run at the box office as it continues into its fourth week.

Box Office Collection Day 28

Hanuman Ansh has collected Rs 3.32 crore so far on Day 28 from 4,641 shows, with an overall occupancy of 27%. The film's India net collection has reached Rs 65.20 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 76.89 crore, according to the latest figures from trade tracker Sacnilk. The final Thursday figures are yet to be reported.

The Hindi 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 22.81% on Day 28. Morning shows registered 12.92%, while afternoon screenings recorded 29.62%. Evening and night show figures are not available yet, the report stated.

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Day-Wise Box Office Collection

The film opened with Rs 10 lakh net on Day 1, Rs 20 lakh on Day 2 and Rs 30 lakh on Day 3. It earned Rs 1.08 crore in the first week and Rs 40 lakh in the second week.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, collections saw a major jump in the third week, with the film earning Rs 10.40 crore. The fourth week was even stronger, with Rs 6.25 crore on Day 22, Rs 9.25 crore on Day 23, Rs 12.75 crore on Day 24, Rs 5.50 crore on Day 25, Rs 8.50 crore on Day 26 and Rs 7.75 crore on Day 27.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Vihaan Shedge portrays Maharaj Ji at another stage of the story.

The cast also includes Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. The film was released in India on August 7, 2026.

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