Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on September 3

Gold Rate Today: As per Bullion.co.in, gold price in India stood at Rs 1,53,020 per 10 grams while silver price stood at Rs 2,36,020 per kg around 6.55 am on Thursday, Sep. 3, 2026.

Gold Price Today in India

In India, the price of 24 K gold was at Rs 1,53,020 per 10 grams while 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,268 per 10 grams. 24K gold price surged a little more than 6% over the past month, while gaining 42.3% over a year.

Across major Indian cities, Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest prices.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,52,740 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,52,480 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,53,190 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,52,540 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,52,860 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,52,980 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,012; Delhi at Rs 1,39,773; Chennai at Rs 1,40,424; Kolkata at Rs 1,39,828; Bengaluru at Rs 1,40,122; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,40,232 per 10gm.

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,36,020 per kg today, while Silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,18,319 per kg. Silver 999 fine has also gained over 6% during the past month, while delivering a staggering 88% return over a year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,35,590 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,35,190 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,36,280 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,35,280 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,35,780 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,35,970 per kg

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty, Nasdaq To Gold Rates — Five Key Factors That May Drive Sensex, Nifty 50 on September 3

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