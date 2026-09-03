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Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on September 3

On September 3, 24K gold was priced at Rs 1,53,020 per 10 grams, while 22K gold stood at Rs 1,40,268. Silver 999 fine was at Rs 2,36,020 per kg

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Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on September 3
Gold price surged a little more than 6% over the past month.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit/AI Generated

Gold Rate Today: As per Bullion.co.in, gold price in India stood at Rs 1,53,020 per 10 grams while silver price stood at Rs 2,36,020 per kg around 6.55 am on Thursday, Sep. 3, 2026.

Gold Price Today in India

In India, the price of 24 K gold was at Rs 1,53,020 per 10 grams while 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,268 per 10 grams. 24K gold price surged a little more than 6% over the past month, while gaining 42.3% over a year.

Across major Indian cities, Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest prices.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,52,740 per 10gm
Delhi: Rs 1,52,480 per 10gm
Chennai: Rs 1,53,190 per 10gm
Kolkata: Rs 1,52,540 per 10gm
Bengaluru: Rs 1,52,860 per 10gm
Hyderabad: Rs 1,52,980 per 10gm 

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,012; Delhi at Rs 1,39,773; Chennai at Rs 1,40,424; Kolkata at Rs 1,39,828; Bengaluru at Rs 1,40,122; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,40,232 per 10gm. 

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,36,020 per kg today, while Silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,18,319 per kg. Silver 999 fine has also gained over 6% during the past month, while delivering a staggering 88% return over a year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,35,590 per kg
Delhi: Rs 2,35,190 per kg
Chennai: Rs 2,36,280 per kg
Kolkata: Rs 2,35,280 per kg
Bengaluru: Rs 2,35,780 per kg
Hyderabad: Rs 2,35,970 per kg 

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty, Nasdaq To Gold Rates — Five Key Factors That May Drive Sensex, Nifty 50 on September 3

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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