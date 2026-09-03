Kuwait vs UAE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026

Kuwait and the UAE (United Arab Emirates) will face off in a crucial Group B clash of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 at Kuala Lumpur's Bayuemas Oval on September 3. Both teams enter the match on the back of convincing victories and will be looking to strengthen their position in the group.

With Kuwait and UAE currently level on two points, the upcoming clash could have a major impact on the Group B standings. Here is everything you need to know about the Kuwait vs UAE match, including the date, time, venue and live streaming details in India.

Kuwait vs UAE Date And Time: When Is The ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 Match?

The Kuwait vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 match will be played on Sept. 3, starting at 7 a.m. IST.

Kuwait vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Venue

The Kuwait vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 match will be played at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

Kuwait vs UAE: Live Telecast

The Kuwait vs UAE match will not be available on live TV in India.

Kuwait vs UAE: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the Kuwait vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 match live on the FanCode app and website.

Kuwait vs UAE Preview

The UAE beat Qatar by 92 runs in their previous match, with wicketkeeper-batter Adeeb Usmani's 92 helping them post 263. The UAE then bowled Qatar out for 171.

Kuwait beat Singapore by 196 runs, with captain Mohammed Aslam scoring a half-century and wicketkeeper Meet Bhavsar remaining unbeaten on 84 as Kuwait posted 249/4. Aslam followed his batting performance with four wickets, while Muhammad Aqif Farooq claimed three as Singapore were bowled out for 96. Kuwait can strengthen its position in second place with a win over the UAE and move closer to Group B leaders Oman.

Kuwait vs UAE: Match Details

Detail Information Match Kuwait vs UAE Tournament ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 Date September 3, 2026 Time 7:00 AM IST Venue Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur Live Streaming FanCode Live Telecast Not available in India

Kuwait vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Probable XI

Kuwait: Adnan Idrees, Ravija Sandaruwan, Meet Bhavsar(w), Mohammed Aslam(c), Bilal Tahir, Ali Zaheer, Mohamed Shafeeq, Yasin Patel, Muhammad Aqif Farooq, Ummer Abbas, Abdullah Zaheer

United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma, Adeeb Usmani(w), Muhammad Shahdad, Harpreet Singh Bhatia(c), Akshdeep Nath, Sohaib Khan, Rahul Chopra, Aayan Afzal Khan, Khuzaima Tanveer, Muhammad Jawadullah, Haider Ali

ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Group B Points Table

Position Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Oman 2 2 0 4 1.971 2 Kuwait 1 1 0 2 3.782 3 UAE 1 1 0 2 1.84 4 Qatar 2 0 2 0 -1.526 5 Singapore 2 0 2 0 -3.222



Kuwait vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Squads

Kuwait: Mohammed Aslam (c), Ravija Sandaruwan, Abdullah Zaheer, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Ali Zaheer, Adnan Idrees, Bilal Tahir, Sandaruwan Chinthaka (wk), Mohamed Shafeeq, Yasin Patel, Nimish Lathief, Muhammad Aqif Farooq, Vishwa Teja Nettem, Ummer Abbas



UAE: Harpreet Singh (c), Akshdeep Nath, Adeeb Usmani, Haider Ali, Aayan Afzal Khan, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Khuzaima Tanveer, Rahul Chopra (wk), Tanish Suri (wk), Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Shahdad, Sohaib Khan, Ibrar Ahmad, Muhammad Mohsin

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