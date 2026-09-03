Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty Signals Positive Start For Nifty 50, Sensex; Nasdaq, Nikkei, Kospi In Green

The Indian stock market is likely to open in the green on Thursday, September 3, tracking gains in global equities. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today.

However, investors may remain cautious on the back of elevated crude oil prices, rising global bond yields and lingering geopolitical uncertainty.

On the global front, Asian stock market traded mixed. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.23%, while the Topix gained 0.85%. South Korea's Kospi rallied over 1%, while the Kosdaq traded lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures indicated a slightly higher opening.

Overnight on Wall Street, US stock market ended higher on Wednesday, on value buying at lower levels, after three straight sessions of losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 295.01 points, or 0.56%, to 53,061.89, while the S&P 500 rose 35.16 points, or 0.46%, to 7,666.63. The Nasdaq Composite closed 118.05 points, or 0.45%, higher at 26,217.83.

Meanwhile, the US-Iran war in the Middle East escalated after the United States and Iran exchanged their biggest barrage since July. While the US struck Iran's southern coast, Tehran fired at US bases across the region.

Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.