Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty Signals Positive Start For Nifty 50, Sensex; Nasdaq, Nikkei, Kospi In Green
Asian stock market traded mixed, while US stock market ended higher overnight, on value buying at lower levels, after three straight sessions of losses.
The Indian stock market is likely to open in the green on Thursday, September 3, tracking gains in global equities. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today.
However, investors may remain cautious on the back of elevated crude oil prices, rising global bond yields and lingering geopolitical uncertainty.
On the global front, Asian stock market traded mixed. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.23%, while the Topix gained 0.85%. South Korea's Kospi rallied over 1%, while the Kosdaq traded lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures indicated a slightly higher opening.
Overnight on Wall Street, US stock market ended higher on Wednesday, on value buying at lower levels, after three straight sessions of losses.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 295.01 points, or 0.56%, to 53,061.89, while the S&P 500 rose 35.16 points, or 0.46%, to 7,666.63. The Nasdaq Composite closed 118.05 points, or 0.45%, higher at 26,217.83.
Meanwhile, the US-Iran war in the Middle East escalated after the United States and Iran exchanged their biggest barrage since July. While the US struck Iran's southern coast, Tehran fired at US bases across the region.
Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gold Rises As US Dollar, Yields Eases
Gold prices firmed on Thursday as the US dollar and Treasury yields eased, while investors strapped in for US nonfarm payrolls data that could help shape expectations for the Federal Reserve's next policy move. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $4,409.97 per ounce after hitting a near one-month low in the previous session.
US gold futures gained 0.9% to $4,455.30. The US dollar was under pressure while US Treasury yields slipped from multi-year highs. A softer dollar makes greenback-priced metals less expensive for holders of other currencies.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Five Stocks To Buy - BEML, Aegis Vopak, Punjab National Bank And More
Top picks by market analysts include BEML Ltd., Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd., and Punjab National Bank. The suggested trading strategies encompass entry levels, price targets for upside potential and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.
BEML: Target Price: Rs 2,160
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals: Target Price: Rs 180 and Rs 190
The New India Assurance Company: Target Price: Rs 240\
Aegis Vopak: Target Price: Rs 350
Punjab National Bank: Target Price: Rs 128
Stock Market Today LIVE: Bank Nifty Below 20-Day, 50-Day EMAs. What Charts Signal?
Bank Nifty continues to exhibit a weak technical structure after slipping below its key 20-day and 50-day EMAs. On the upside, the 57,500–57,600 region remains the key resistance zone. A sustained move above this band would be required to stabilize the near-term structure and could pave the way for an advance towards the 58,000 mark. Until the index reclaims this zone decisively, recovery attempts are likely to face selling pressure, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.
On the downside, the 56,800–56,600 region remains the important support band and a crucial downside cushion. A decisive break below 56,600 could intensify selling pressure and expose the index to further lower levels. Overall, the near-term technical outlook remains cautious-to-weak, he added.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Derivatives Setup For Nifty 50
From a Derivatives perspective, the option chain continues to reflect a call-heavy structure, with total Call Open Interest at 14.77 crore compared with Put Open Interest of 10.75 crore. Call writers remain active at higher strikes around 24,000-24,200, creating an immediate supply zone for the index. Meanwhile, put writers have built notable positions around 23,800, followed by 23,500, providing a support base beneath the current recovery zone, said Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities.
Overall, Nifty’s sharp recovery and hammer formation indicate buying interest from lower levels, but the sustainability of this rebound will depend on follow-through strength. A sustained move above yesterday’s high could trigger short covering towards 24,150 – 24,200, while failure to maintain the recovery may keep the index within its broader corrective structure, he added.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Nifty 50 May Find Support At 23,800. What Technical Charts Show?
Nifty 50 formed a small green candle on the daily chart with minor lower shadow, and the opening downside gap has been filled partially.
“Technically, this market action signals minor buying at the lower support of 23,800 (previous opening upside gap of 27th July), but still there is no confirmation of any bottom reversal in the market. The overall trend of Nifty remains weak. The ongoing bearish pattern like lower tops and bottoms signal sell on rise opportunity on any pullback from here,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
Hence, he believes any bounce back from here could find strong overhead resistance around 24,100 – 24,200 levels. However, further weakness below 23,800 could drag Nifty 50 down to the next important support of 23,600 in the near term.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On September 3
From US stock market, Asian equities, gold prices, to stocks in news, here’s all you need to know before going into trade on September 3.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Wall Street Ends Higher; Dow, Nasdaq Rally
US stock market ended higher on Wednesday, on value buying at lower levels, after three straight sessions of losses.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 295.01 points, or 0.56%, to 53,061.89, while the S&P 500 rose 35.16 points, or 0.46%, to 7,666.63. The Nasdaq Composite closed 118.05 points, or 0.45%, higher at 26,217.83.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian Markets Rise; Nikkei, Kospi Gain Up To 1%
Asian stock market traded mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.23%, while the Topix gained 0.85%. South Korea’s Kospi rallied over 1%, while the Kosdaq traded lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a slightly higher opening.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty Signals Positive Start
The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,084 level, a premium of nearly 84 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Market Likely To Open In Green
The Indian stock market is likely to open in the green on Thursday, September 3, tracking gains in global equities. Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market ended in the green, snapping three-day losing streak.
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