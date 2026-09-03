'Few Jobless People...': Piyush Goyal Slams Critics Over Remarks On GDP Growth, Says Truth Cannot Be Hidden

Union Minister Piyush Goyal hit out at Opposition leaders for questioning India's latest GDP growth figures, asserting that facts could not be suppressed and accused critics of undermining the country's achievements for political gain.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Goyal said, "Truth cannot be hidden... Ministers do not manufacture this data... When you have such a negative mindset, in a way, you are diminishing yourself. When you attempt to demotivate people by distorting the truth, you betray the people."

The minister described India's growth rate of 7.8% as an exceptional achievement.

"Record growth of 7.8% is something that no other country has been able to replicate. This is the capability, hard work, and joint effort of 140 crore people in the country," he said, adding that the performance had helped India emerge as a "global trusted partner."

Goyal credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the milestone, saying, "PM Modi has led the country with farsightedness."

Taking a sharper swipe at those disputing the numbers, he said, "A few jobless people call themselves economists and appear on TV channels to harm the country. Do not fall for this."

ALSO READ: India Plans 100 Industrial Parks Under BHAVYA Scheme, Eyes Dedicated US-India Hub: Piyush Goyal

Goyal added that sections of the Opposition were rooting against India's economic success. "A few Opposition leaders who want to see India as 'a dead economy' will fail again, just like they have failed again and again. India will continue to grow rapidly under the leadership of PM Modi," Goyal said.

In the April-June quarter, India's economy grew at a faster-than-expected 7.8 per cent, showing resilience in the face of concerns that the war in Iran and resulting global uncertainty could weigh on domestic economic momentum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the GDP growth a 'herculean feat'.

ALSO READ: Sergio Gor Confirms Piyush Goyal's US Visit For G20 Summit Amid Trade Deal Talks

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.