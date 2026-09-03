Hanuman Ansh Day 27 vs Toxic Day 8 Box Office Collection: Yash Starrer Remains Steady — Check Collection

Hanuman Ansh has overtaken Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in the latest day-wise collection, with the films on Day 27 and Day 8, respectively.

However, the Yash-starrer remains far ahead overall, with strong pre-release buzz and advance bookings helping the film build a lead of over Rs 173 crore in domestic net collections.

Latest Day Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 7.25 crore net on Day 27. The film registered a 14.7% drop from its Rs 8.50 crore collection on Day 26.

Toxic earned Rs 5.10 crore net on Day 8. Its collection fell 35% from the Rs 7.85 crore it earned on Day 7.

Total India Collection

After 27 days, Hanuman Ansh has collected Rs 61.38 crore net and Rs 72.32 crore gross in India. Toxic, after eight days, stands at Rs 234.70 crore net and Rs 280.25 crore gross in India.

Toxic also earned Rs 1 crore from overseas on Day 8, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 41.75 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 322 crore.

Language-Wise

Toxic earned Rs 3.15 crore from its Hindi version on Day 8, making it the biggest contributor among its five language versions. Hanuman Ansh, which was released only in Hindi, collected Rs 7.25 crore net on Day 27.

ALSO READ: Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 13: Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju Film Maintains Winning Run

Box Office Run So Far

Hanuman Ansh had a slow start at the box office, opening with Rs 10 lakh on Day 1. The film saw a gradual rise over the next two days, collecting Rs 20 lakh on Day 2 and Rs 30 lakh on Day 3.

Overall, it earned Rs 1.08 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 40 lakh in the second week. The film picked up considerably in Week 3, collecting Rs 10.40 crore. Its fourth week has been its strongest so far, with Rs 48.50 crore earned across Days 22 to 27.

Toxic, meanwhile, opened with a huge Rs 101.10 crore on Day 1. It followed that with Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2, Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3, Rs 25.15 crore on Day 4 and Rs 23 crore on Day 5. After falling to Rs 7.65 crore on Day 6, the film recovered to Rs 7.85 crore on Day 7 before dropping to Rs 5.10 crore on Day 8.

While Hanuman Ansh has shown an impressive late turnaround, Toxic continues to maintain a massive advantage in overall domestic collections.

About The Films

Released on August 7, Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi devotional drama written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge in the lead roles, alongside Anil Rastogi, Chandan Anand, Gulshan Pandey and Purnima Tiwari.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, released on August 26, is an action-drama thriller directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film stars Yash, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair.

ALSO READ: Gandhari OTT Release: Plot, Cast, When, Where To Watch Taapsee Pannu's Action Thriller?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.