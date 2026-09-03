Gandhari OTT Release: Plot, Cast, When, Where To Watch Taapsee Pannu's Action Thriller?

Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari is set to make its OTT debut with a gripping story about a mother's desperate search for her missing daughter.

Blending emotional drama with hard-hitting action, the upcoming Hindi thriller takes its central character through a dangerous journey filled with fear, revenge and a hidden criminal network.

Gandhari Plot

Gandhari follows Bani, whose young daughter disappears from a crowded railway station. While searching for her child, Bani is caught in a violent attack that temporarily leaves her blind. Despite the setback, she refuses to give up and begins uncovering disturbing clues about the people behind her daughter's disappearance.

Her search leads her into the fictional town of Joypurra, where she discovers a hidden child-trafficking network. As the truth comes closer to the surface, Bani's grief and determination turn her into a fierce force seeking justice, not only for her own daughter but also for other children who have gone missing.

Cast And Characters

Taapsee Pannu plays the role of Bani and Myrah Shivan plays Bani's daughter, whose disappearance sets the story in motion.

The film also features Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht, Jatin Sarna, Prashant Narayanan, Chandan Roy, Vishwanath Chatterjee, Priti Shroff, Myrah Shivan and Subham Basu.

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Team Behind Gandhari

Gandhari is directed by Devashish Makhija, known for his gritty and unconventional storytelling. Kanika Dhillon has written and produced the film. The project marks another collaboration between Dhillon and Taapsee after the success of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Manmarziyaan and Haseen Dillruba.

The film's music has been composed by Shor Police, Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes, with lyrics written by Kausar Munir. Amit Roy serves as the cinematographer, while Rajesh Pandey is the editor.

The film was shot across Mumbai and Maharashtra over 50 days between December 2024 and March 2025.

When And Where To Watch?

Gandhari is set to premiere globally on September 3, 2026, from 12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Netflix.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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