Pitru Paksha 2026 Dates: When Does Shradh Start And End? Check Full Calendar

Pitru Paksha 2026, the sacred period dedicated to honouring departed ancestors, will be observed from September 27 to October 10, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. The fortnight will begin with Pratipada Shraddha on Sunday, September 27, and conclude with Sarva Pitru Amavasya, also known as Mahalaya Amavasya, on Saturday, October 10.

The observance will span September and October because its dates are determined by lunar tithis rather than the Gregorian calendar. Purnima Shraddha will fall on September 26, followed by the main Pitru Paksha period beginning the next day, as per Economic Times.

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The Shraddha calendar for 2026 includes Pratipada on September 27, Dwitiya on September 28,

October because the dates follow the Hindu lunar calendar.

Pratipada Shradh: September 27

Dwitiya Shradh: September 28

Tritiya Shradh: September 29

Chaturthi Shradh: September 30

Panchami Shradh: September 30

Shashthi Shradh: October 1

Saptami Shradh: October 2

Ashtami Shradh: October 3

Navami Shradh: October 4

Dashami Shradh: October 5

Ekadashi Shradh: October 6

Dwadashi Shradh: October 7

Trayodashi Shradh: October 8

Chaturdashi Shradh: October 9

Sarva Pitru Amavasya: October 10

Pitru Paksha is traditionally observed through rituals including Shraddha, Tarpan and Pind Daan to pay homage to ancestors. Families may also offer food, water and donations as part of their customary practices.

The date for an individual ancestor's Shraddha is generally determined by the lunar tithi on which the person died, rather than the corresponding Gregorian calendar date. Sarva Pitru Amavasya holds particular importance as it is considered the day to perform ancestral rites for all departed family members, especially when the exact death tithi is unknown or a ritual was missed.

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Devotees are advised to check their local Panchang because the exact beginning and ending times of lunar tithis can vary according to location. The 2026 observance will therefore see families across India and elsewhere undertake traditional ancestral rituals over the 15-day period, culminating in Mahalaya Amavasya.

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