Carla Jeffery Cause Of Death: Disney's 'Zombies' Actress Dies At 33 — What We Know

Carla Jeffery, the actor best known for playing Bree in Disney Channel's ZOMBIES franchise, has died at the age of 33.

Jeffery passed away on September 1, 2026, with the news being announced by Alexanders Talent Management, the agency that had represented her since she was 12. Details surrounding her cause of death have not been made public.

The agency shared the news in a statement that was also posted on Jeffery's social media accounts.

Agency Remembers Carla

Remembering its more than 20-year association with Jeffery, Alexanders Talent Management said, “It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Carla Jeffery, who passed away on September 1, 2026, at just 33 years old.”

The agency described her as a “beautiful, vibrant, and incredibly talented woman,” praised her “radiant smile” and said she was “more than a client; she was family.” It also asked the public to respect her family and loved ones as they mourn her loss.

In a tribute shared on Instagram, the agency wrote, “Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of our beloved Carla Jeffery. Rest beautifully, Carla. You will be deeply missed and forever loved.”

Early Life And Career

Born Carla Jaran Jeffery on July 10, 1993, in Houston, Texas, she was the twin sister of actor Carlon Jeffery. Carlon is known for playing Cameron Parks in Disney Channel's A.N.T. Farm. The family later lived in Ohio before moving to Los Angeles in 2005. Jeffery began acting at 12 and took acting classes with her brother. She made her movie debut in Phat Girlz in 2006, appearing alongside Mo'Nique.

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Jeffery's most popular role came in Disney's ZOMBIES franchise. She played Bree, a fun-loving cheerleader and Addison's best friend. She appeared in all three movies, ZOMBIES, ZOMBIES 2 and ZOMBIES 3. She later returned to voice Bree in ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series. Her agency said she brought “joy, humor, and bright spirit” to viewers through the character.

Over the years, Jeffery also worked on shows such as Curb Your Enthusiasm, Southland, Shake It Up!, iCarly, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Uncle Buck and American Vandal. She played Keysha Black in 10 episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm and appeared as Janila in Southland.

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