Five Stocks To Buy: HCLTech, ONGC, Stove Kraft And More | September 2

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the second session of September on Wednesday, spanning across diverse sectors.

Top picks include IT giants HCL Technologies Ltd., Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., and Stove Kraft Ltd. The suggested trading strategies encompass entry levels, price targets for upside potential and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

Stove Kraft (CMP: Rs 853)

Vinay Rajani, CMT, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities, has a 'buy' call on Stove Kraft at Rs 853. He has set a target price of Rs 900, implying an upside of 6.25%. Rajani has advised investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 798.

KSB (CMP: Rs 827)

Rajani recommends buying KSB, with a target price of Rs 890. The target implies an upside of 7.47% from the suggested entry level of Rs 828.20. The stop loss is set at Rs 790.

HCL Technologies (CMP: Rs 1,351.40)

Ruchit Jain, Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, has a 'buy' call on HCL Technologies at the current market price. He has set a target price of Rs 1,420, implying an upside of 5.08% and advised investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 1,310.

ALSO READ: Asian Stock Markets Today: Nikkei, Kospi Slide Amid Iran War Escalation, Soaring Crude Oil Prices

Caplin Point Laboratories (CMP: Rs 2,720)

Jain recommends buying Caplin Point Laboratories, with a target price of Rs 2,800 and a stop loss at Rs 2,640. The TP implies an upside of up to 3% from the current market price.

ONGC (CMP: Rs 234-238)

Jigar Shantilal Patel, Senior Manager – Equity Technical Research, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, has a 'buy' call on ONGC. He has recommended purchasing the stock between Rs 234 and Rs 238 and has set a target price of Rs 250, implying an upside of 5.04%-6.84%, depending on the entry price. Patel has advised investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 228.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.