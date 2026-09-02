Priority Jewels IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, GMP, Listing Date And More

The allotment status for the Priority Jewels IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, Sept. 2. The Rs 91.50 crore mainboard issue received a massive response from investors, with the IPO subscribed 1,100.45 times on the final day of bidding, while the latest GMP indicates a potential 11.5% listing gain.

Applicants can check their Priority Jewels IPO allotment status through the websites of BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the issue.

Following the allotment finalisation, refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to be processed on Thursday, Sept. 3.

How To Check Priority Jewels IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Step 1: Visit the BSE IPO allotment page: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.

Step 2: Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Step 3: Next, select “Priority Jewels Limited” from the dropdown menu.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Step 5: Fill in the captcha for verification and click on the “Search” button.

Step 6: Once done, it will show your allotment status.

How To Check Priority Jewels IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Step 1: Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.

Step 2: Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Step 3: Then, pick the company symbol ‘PRIORITY' from the dropdown list.

Step 4: Enter your PAN or Application Number and click “Submit.”

Step 5: Your share allotment status will appear on the screen.

How To Check Priority Jewels IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India

Follow the steps below to check your Priority Jewels IPO allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the MUFG Intime India's IPO allotment page: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2: Select the issuer company name as ‘Priority Jewels Ltd.' in the Select Company option from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Now, choose to enter either your PAN number, IPO Application number, Account No/IFSC or DP client ID/Demat account number.

Step 4: Enter details as per the selected option.

Step 5: Once done, tap on the ‘Search' option

Step 6: The allotment status, showing the shares applied by you and shares allotted to you, will be displayed on the screen.

Priority Jewels IPO GMP Today

The latest grey market premium for the Priority Jewels IPO was Rs 31 as of 8:00 a.m. on Sept. 2. Based on the upper price band of Rs 200, the stock's estimated listing price stands at Rs 231, signalling an implied listing gain of 15.5%.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Priority Jewels IPO Listing Date

Shares of Priority Jewels IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Friday, Sept. 4.

Priority Jewels IPO Final Subscription Status

The IPO of Priority Jewels was subscribed 1100.45 times on Sept. 1, on the third and final day of bidding.

QIBs: 39.87 times

NIIs: 166.49 times

RIIs: 106.76 times

Priority Jewels IPO Details

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 45.75 crore equity shares worth Rs 91.50 crore.

Priority Jewels IPO had set final issue price of Rs 200 per share. The lot size for an application is 75 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 15,000 (based on upper price).

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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