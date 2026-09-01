'Focusing Our Resources': Nestle Sheds Vitamins Arm In $1 Billion Deal

Nestlé has agreed to sell its mainstream vitamins, minerals, and supplements (VMS) business to US-based private equity firm Yellow Wood Partners for $1 billion. The deal is part of Nestlé's broader strategy to reshape its portfolio and focus on higher-growth categories.

According to Reuters, the transaction covers Nestlé's “Holistic Health” portfolio. It includes seven brands: Nature's Bounty, Osteo Bi-Flex, Ester-C, Gard, Nuun, Puritan's Pride and Sisu.

The deal also includes Nestlé's US private-label supplements business and related manufacturing, packaging, warehousing and distribution operations.

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The business generated $1.2 billion in sales in 2025. It mainly operates in the US, with a presence in markets including Canada and China.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first half of 2027.

Nestlé CEO Philipp Navratil said the divestment will help the company focus resources on areas where it has stronger competitive advantages.

Nestlé will continue to develop its premium, science-led VMS portfolio, including brands such as Solgar and Pure Encapsulations.

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The sale comes four years after Nestlé acquired core brands of The Bountiful Company for $5.75 billion, including Nature's Bounty and Osteo Bi-Flex.

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