'Very Little Left': Trump Vows Ultimate Destruction If Iran Escalates After Fresh Flare-Up

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of a devastating response if Tehran retaliates against the latest US strikes, saying there could be very little left of the Islamic Republic.

Trump made the remarks in a post on Truth Social after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that American forces had begun striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran.

"If the failed Nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level, but it will not be the biggest attack of them all, that is waiting in the wings and, when it is over, there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran!," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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According to Trump, the US strikes were carried out near the Strait of Hormuz in response to what he described as Iran's failed attempt to lay sea mines in the strategic waterway. He also said Iran had fired eight missiles at a US military base in Jordan, all of which were intercepted.

Trump warned that any Iranian retaliation would trigger a stronger US response.

“If the failed Nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level,” Trump said, adding that an even larger attack was waiting in the wings.

“When it is over, there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.

Earlier CENTCOM, in a post on X, said US forces began striking IRGC targets at around noon ET. It said the strikes followed recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and US service members deployed in the region.

Soon after the US strikes on Iran, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesman Sardar Mohebi warned that the US would “regret” its latest attack and face “severe punishment”.

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“America will regret its new attacks,” Mohebi said in a brief post on X.

Separately, the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and the Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters issued a statement carried by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, warning of a forceful response to the US strikes.

The statement said Iran's armed forces would inflict crushing blows on the United States, adding that continued US military action in the region would result in more and heavier losses for Washington.

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