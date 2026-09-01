Iranian Media Reports Fresh Blasts In Bandar Abbas, Chabahar; Crude Oil Spikes 3% To $93

Explosions were reported at several locations across southern Iran, including the strategic port city of Bandar Abbas, Chabahar and Qeshm Island, Iranian media reported Tuesday.

There was no immediate official explanation for the blasts, or confirmation of casualties or damage.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures rose 2.8% to $93.01 a barrel, reflecting growing concerns over a potential disruption to oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

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The reports come amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US following renewed exchanges of fire around the Strait of Hormuz in recent days. US forces struck Iranian military targets near the waterway over the weekend, while Iran launched retaliatory attacks.

Meanwhile, confirming the strikes, US CENTCOM said it had targeted sites in Iran.

"Today at 12 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran. The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region."

Bandar Abbas is located on Iran's southern coast near the Strait of Hormuz, while Qeshm Island lies within the strategic waterway. Chabahar, farther east on the Gulf of Oman, is one of Iran's key ports.

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Martin Kelly, Middle East/Global Maritime Head of Advisory at EOS Risk Group, said on X that multiple explosions had been reported in Bandar Abbas, citing local accounts of two to four blasts. He said it was too early for standard Strait of Hormuz transits and suggested the incident could be related to US action following Iranian missile attacks on Jordan.

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