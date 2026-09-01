VinFast Suspends India EV Production Plans Just A Year After Market Entry

Vietnamese automobile firm VinFast has halted the plan to manufacture three electric ​vehicles in India and asked suppliers to suspend work on the projects as the company reassesses costs, according to a report by Reuters citing two sources ‌and a company memo.

The reported move comes a year after the automaker entered the Indian market. Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup VinFast backed VinFast was launched in India in September 2025 with its VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs.

The company has asked its suppliers to "hold all activities" on three products, including a two-door SUV named VF3, which was expected to be its most competitive model in the market, along with VF6 and VF7 SUVs, imported as kits from ​Vietnam and assembled in India.

The latest development marks another setback for loss-making VinFast, which started India operations for growth ​following difficulties in gaining market share in the US and Europe.

The automaker opened its first factory outside Vietnam in southern India and promised to invest $2 ​billion, as it aimed to build a regional manufacturing base for South Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Notably, VinFast did not directly clarify whether it had halted local manufacturing plans for the three models. However, it said there was no change or suspension in plans for the VF6 and VF7, which are already on sale in India, and that they will continue to be assembled at its local factory, the report said.

In a memo sent to suppliers in July, Vinfast shared its plan to "temporarily" suspend all development work related to the VF3, VF6 and VF7. Developing and sourcing parts locally was expected to help VinFast to avoid expensive ⁠imports and price its cars more competitively.

Additionally, the memo urged suppliers to give a detailed breakdown of the "total amount invested to date" on the projects that need payment or reimbursement from VinFast across various categories such ​as tooling, engineering and materials, along with "supporting documentation where available".

The company was not able to meet its planned costs for ​making parts in India ⁠for the three cars. This is why it decided to halt the work, one of the sources told the news agency.

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