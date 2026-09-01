Govt Raises Export Duty On Petrol To Rs 1.5/Litre, Diesel To Rs 25; ATF Levy Trimmed

The Central Government has revised export levies on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), effective for the next fortnight.

The export duty on petrol has been raised to Rs 1.5 per litre, while the levy on diesel has been increased to Rs 25 per litre. The export levy on ATF has been trimmed to Rs 19 per litre.

There is no change in the excise duty rates on petrol and diesel for domestic consumption, according to the government notification.

(This is a developing story)

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