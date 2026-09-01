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Govt Raises Export Duty On Petrol To Rs 1.5/Litre, Diesel To Rs 25; ATF Levy Trimmed

Government revises export levies on petrol, diesel and ATF for the next fortnight, with no change in domestic excise duties.

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Govt Raises Export Duty On Petrol To Rs 1.5/Litre, Diesel To Rs 25; ATF Levy Trimmed
Govt revises export levies on petrol, diesel and ATF for the next fortnight.
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  • Petrol export duty increased to Rs 1.5 per litre for the next fortnight
  • Diesel export duty raised to Rs 25 per litre effective immediately
  • Export duty on aviation turbine fuel reduced to Rs 19 per litre
What is the reason for lowering the tax on aviation fuel?

The Central Government has revised export levies on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), effective for the next fortnight.

The export duty on petrol has been raised to Rs 1.5 per litre, while the levy on diesel has been increased to Rs 25 per litre. The export levy on ATF has been trimmed to Rs 19 per litre.

There is no change in the excise duty rates on petrol and diesel for domestic consumption, according to the government notification.

(This is a developing story)

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