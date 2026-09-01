Iran Denies 'Pickaxe' Nuclear Claims Hours After Reopening Door To US Talks

Iran has rejected allegations that it is conducting nuclear activities at the so-called “Pickaxe Mountain” site, hours after signalling that it remains open to renewed engagement with the United States through intermediaries.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Tehran had no nuclear activities at the deeply buried facility, dismissing claims that the site was being used to rebuild capabilities damaged during the US-Israeli military campaign earlier this year, according to reports.

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The “Pickaxe” site has attracted scrutiny from Western governments and nuclear analysts because of its hardened underground construction and potential suitability for sensitive nuclear work.

US officials have cited continued activity at the site as evidence that Iran could be seeking to restore parts of its nuclear infrastructure.

Tehran, however, has rejected the allegations, with Iranian nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami describing threats against the facility as propaganda and accusing the US and Israel of using international organisations to advance their claims.

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Iran has also maintained that inspections of facilities damaged during the conflict cannot resume without a new arrangement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

At the same time, Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has indicated that the diplomatic channel with Washington remains open. He said Iran is not holding direct talks with the US but is exchanging messages through intermediaries, with several countries working to facilitate a return to negotiations.

The diplomatic push comes amid heightened tensions over the Strait of Hormuz and disagreements over the broader framework for post-war negotiations.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi has described the nuclear diplomacy as being at an impasse, while Washington has signalled that it wants terms different from the previous understanding.

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