Iran-US Tensions: Pezeshkian Says Tehran Will Immediately Reciprocate If Washington Honours Deal

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran would immediately reciprocate if the US returns to its commitments under an interim deal signed in June.

Pezeshkian made the remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Tuesday, Iran's semi-official Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported.

Speaking before departing Tehran for the summit on Monday, Pezeshkian said Iran had consistently sought to avoid conflict.

"We are not seeking war, and this is a clear message that we have repeatedly communicated to the world," he said, according to ISNA, an Iranian state-affiliated outlet.

He added, however, that Iran would not stay silent in the face of aggression and would deliver a "decisive" response to any aggressor.

On regional stability, Pezeshkian said: "Instability and unrest in the region are not in the interest of any country and will create challenges for all. Therefore, we must join hands and strive to ensure security, economy and development in the region."

He also framed the SCO summit itself as significant on the world stage, saying, "At a time when some international bodies are seeking to create a one-sided narrative in the world, this meeting stands as a symbol of the presence of diverse and independent voices in the international arena."

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Pezeshkian arrived in Kyrgyzstan with a message favouring diplomacy over armed conflict with the United States, raising this in several sideline meetings with world leaders, according to Reuters.

On Monday, he reportedly told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that continued war was in no one's interest and that dialogue and cooperation were the way to resolve existing problems.

The summit was attended by several world leaders, including Russia's Vladimir Putin, PM Modi, China's Xi Jinping and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to Iran's semi-official Mehr News, Pezeshkian also met Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, besides holding talks with Kyrgyzstan's deputy cabinet chairman and the presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan on the summit's sidelines.

The 26th SCO summit of heads of state is being held in Bishkek on September 1, according to the SCO Secretariat.

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