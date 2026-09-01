Royal Enfield Sales Rise 11% In August To 1.26 Lakh Units; Exports Up 10%

Royal Enfield Sales August 2026: Royal Enfield sold 1,26,479 motorcycles in August 2026, registering an 11% year-on-year growth over 1,14,002 units sold in the same month last year, according to exchange filings.

Domestic sales rose 11% to 1,14,204 units from 1,02,876 units a year ago, while exports increased 10% to 12,275 units from 11,126 units.

On a year-to-date basis, Royal Enfield's total sales climbed 23% to 5,75,138 units, compared with 4,67,575 units in the corresponding period last year.

Domestic sales grew 28% to 5,20,695 units, while international sales declined 9% to 54,443 units.

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Royal Enfield Sales: 350cc+ Segment Declines

Models with engine capacity of up to 350cc and EVs accounted for 1,13,143 units in August, up 15% from 98,631 units a year earlier.

However, sales of motorcycles with engine capacity above 350cc declined 13% to 13,336 units, compared with 15,371 units in August 2025.

For the April-August period, sales of models up to 350cc and EVs increased 28% to 5,12,817 units, while models above 350cc declined 5% to 62,321 units.

Royal Enfield: Festive Season Outlook

B. Govindarajan, Managing Director, Eicher Motors and Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield, said August was another growth month for the company and provided a strong foundation as it heads into the festive season in India.

During the month, Royal Enfield introduced the Classic 350 Gorkha Edition in India and Nepal, along with the Gorkha apparel collection. It also launched an updated Continental GT 650 with feature and design enhancements.

Flying Flea C6 Crosses 50,000 Km

Royal Enfield said its electric mobility programme under Flying Flea is also progressing, with the Flying Flea C6 crossing 50,000 customer-driven kilometres in Bengaluru.

The company also continued to expand its international presence during August, with launches and showcases across markets including Brazil, Southeast Asia and Thailand.

Govindarajan said key international markets continued on a strong growth trajectory during the month.

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