Rays of Belief IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Signals 10% Listing Gain

Rays of Belief IPO GMP today stands at Rs 48, indicating a potential listing gain of 20.08% over the upper price band. The IPO opened for subscription on Sept. 1 and will remain open until Sept. 3.

Investors tracking the Rays of Belief IPO can check the latest grey market premium, expected listing price, issue details, key dates and company financials before subscribing.

Rays of Belief IPO GMP Today

Based on the Rs 48 GMP as of 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 1, the implied listing price is Rs 287, indicating a potential 20.08% premium over the upper price band.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

Rays of Belief IPO Key Details

Rays of Belief IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 125 crore, comprising an entirely fresh issue of 52.30 lakh shares. The issue price band is set at Rs 227 to Rs 239 per share. The lot size for an application is 62 shares. The minimum investment for retail investors is Rs 14,818, based on the upper price band.

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Rays of Belief IPO Key Dates

Bidding Window: Sept. 1 to 3

Allotment: Sept. 4

Credit of Shares: Sept. 7

Refund: Sept. 7

Listing Date: Sept. 8

Rays of Belief IPO Use of Proceeds

Infrastructure upgrade

Lease payments for existing centres in India

Investment in subsidiary

Marketing

Funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisition

General corporate purposes

Company Financials

Rays of Belief Ltd.'s revenue increased by 125% and profit after tax (PAT) dropped by 16% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025.

Period Ended FY26 FY25 Total Income Rs 82.06 crore Rs 36.54 crore Profit After Tax Rs 4.96 crore Rs 5.88 crore EBITDA Rs 11.91 crore Rs 3.02 crore

Rays of Belief Business

Incorporated in 2017, Rays of Belief Ltd. is a social enterprise offering personalised intervention plans for children with Neurodevelopmental Disorders, including Autism, ADHD, Down Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, Intellectual Disability, Learning Disabilities and developmental delays. The company operates under the Mom's Belief brand and has 136 centres across India as of March 31, 2026.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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