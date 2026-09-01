Kuwait vs Singapore Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026

Singapore will look to bounce back from their 131-run defeat to Oman when they face Kuwait in their second ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 match.

The tournament features 10 Associate cricketing nations, with the winner earning a place in the 2027 Men's Asia Cup.

For Singapore, the tournament opener was a disappointment. Their bowlers failed to stop Oman from scoring over 300 runs. While Harsh Venkataram did take a 3-wicket haul, it was his three wickets came after Oman had already built a commanding total. Singapore were bowled out for 185 while chasing 317, losing the match by 131 runs.

Kuwait will be playing their first match of the tournament.

Kuwait vs Singapore ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Date And Time

The Kuwait vs Singapore ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 match will be played on Sept. 1 at 7 AM IST.

Kuwait vs Singapore ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Venue

The Kuwait vs Singapore ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 match will be played at the YSD-UKM Cricket Oval in Bangi.

Kuwait vs Singapore ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Live Telecast

The Kuwait vs Singapore ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 will not be telecast live on any TV channel in India.

Kuwait vs Singapore ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the Kuwait vs Singapore ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 match live on the Fancode app and website.

Kuwait vs Singapore ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Squads

Kuwait: Mohammed Aslam (c), Ravija Sandaruwan, Abdullah Zaheer, Ali Zaheer, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Adnan Idrees, Bilal Tahir, Sandaruwan Chinthaka (wk), Mohamed Shafeeq, Yasin Patel, Nimish Lathief, Muhammad Aqif Farooq, Vishwa Teja Nettem, Ummer Abbas

Singapore: Manpreet Singh (c) (wk), Hari Kukreja, Sai Venugopal (wk), Pranav Sudarshan, Chandramauli Sridev, Kabir Biren (wk), Riaan Naik, Suryansh Gulecha, Girin Gune, Harsh Venkataram, Kabir Berlia, Daksh Tyagi, Yuvaan Pandey, Harman Singh

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