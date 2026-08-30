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ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming And Squads

ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 starts Aug. 30 in Malaysia, with 10 Associate teams battling for the title and a spot in the 2027 Men's Asia Cup.

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ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming And Squads
Photo Source: Instagram.com/cricketassociationofnepal

Malaysia will host the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 from Aug. 30 to Sept. 12, with 10 Associate sides from across Asia competing for the title and a place in the 2027 Men's Asia Cup. The tournament will be played in the 50-over format across two venues in Malaysia.

The competition begins on Sunday, Aug. 30, with Oman taking on Singapore at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval, while Hong Kong, China face Saudi Arabia at the YSD UKM Oval in Bangi. The group stage runs until Sept. 8, followed by the semi-finals on Sept. 10 and the final on Sept. 12.

The 2026 edition marks a return to the 50-over format after the 2024 tournament was played as a T20 competition. With only the winner securing a place in the 2027 Men's Asia Cup, every group-stage result will carry added significance.

ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Teams

  • Bahrain

  • Hong Kong, China

  • Kuwait

  • Malaysia

  • Nepal

  • Oman

  • Qatar

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Singapore

  • United Arab Emirates

ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Groups

Group A

  • Kuwait

  • Oman

  • Qatar

  • Singapore

  • United Arab Emirates

Group B

  • Bahrain

  • Hong Kong, China

  • Malaysia

  • Nepal

  • Saudi Arabia

ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 live on the FanCode app and website.

ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Schedule

DateMatchTime (IST)Venue
Aug. 30Oman vs Singapore7:00 a.m.

Bayuemas Cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Aug. 30Hong Kong, China vs Saudi Arabia7:00 a.m.

YSD UKM Oval, Bangi

Aug. 31Qatar vs United Arab Emirates7:00 a.m.

Bayuemas Cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Aug. 31Bahrain vs Nepal7:00 a.m.

YSD UKM Oval, Bangi

Sept. 1Saudi Arabia vs Malaysia7:00 a.m.

Bayuemas Cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Sept. 1Singapore vs Kuwait7:00 a.m.

YSD UKM Oval, Bangi

Sept. 2Bahrain vs Hong Kong, China7:00 a.m.

Bayuemas Cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Sept. 2Qatar vs Oman7:00 a.m.

YSD UKM Oval, Bangi

Sept. 3Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates7:00 a.m.

Bayuemas Cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Sept. 3Malaysia vs Nepal7:00 a.m.

YSD UKM Oval, Bangi

Sept. 4Singapore vs Qatar7:00 a.m.

Bayuemas Cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Sept. 4Saudi Arabia vs Bahrain7:00 a.m.

YSD UKM Oval, Bangi

Sept. 5Oman vs Kuwait7:00 a.m.

Bayuemas Cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Sept. 5Hong Kong, China vs Malaysia7:00 a.m.

YSD UKM Oval, Bangi

Sept. 6Nepal vs Saudi Arabia7:00 a.m.

Bayuemas Cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Sept. 6United Arab Emirates vs Singapore7:00 a.m.

YSD UKM Oval, Bangi

Sept. 7Malaysia vs Bahrain7:00 a.m.

Bayuemas Cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Sept. 7Kuwait vs Qatar7:00 a.m.

YSD UKM Oval, Bangi

Sept. 8Nepal vs Hong Kong, China7:00 a.m.

Bayuemas Cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Sept. 8United Arab Emirates vs Oman7:00 a.m.

YSD UKM Oval, Bangi

Sept. 10Semi-final 1: A1 vs B27:00 a.m.

Bayuemas Cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Sept. 10Semi-final 2: B1 vs A27:00 a.m.

YSD UKM Oval, Bangi

Sept. 123rd Place: TBD vs TBD7:00 a.m.

YSD UKM Oval, Bangi

Sept. 12Final: Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF27:00 a.m.

Bayuemas Cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur

ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Squads Announced So Far

Hong Kong, China: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Anshuman Rath, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan, Hassan Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Shahid Wasif, Zeeshan Ali

Nepal: Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Basir Ahamad, Dipendra Singh Airee, Hemant Dhami, Gulshan Jha, Sundeep Jora, Karan KC, Dev Khanal, Arjun Kumal, Sher Malla, Ishan Pandey, Rohit Paudel, Lalit Rajbanshi, Aasif Sheikh (wk)

Oman: Vinayak Shukla (c), Jatinder Singh, Hammad Mirza, Hasnain Wahab, Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Shakeel Ahmad, Mujibur Ali, Jiten Ramanandi, Hassnain Ali Shah, Muhammed Imran, Shah Faisal, Jay Odedra, Nadeem Khan

UAE: Harpreet Singh Bhatia (c), Aayan Afzal Khan, Adeeb Usmani, Akshdeep Nath, Aryansh Sharma, Haider Ali, Ibrar Ahmed, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Mohsin Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Shahdad, Rahul Chopra, Sohaib Khan and Tanish Suri.    

Kuwait: Mohammed Aslam (c), Ali Zaheer, Abdullah Zaheer, Adnan Idrees, Bilal Tahir, Meet Bhavsar (WK), Muhammad Aqif, Nimish Lateif, Ummer Abbas, Ravija Sandaruwan, Mohammed Shafeeq, Sandaruwan Chinthaka (WK), Vishwa Teja and Yasin Patel.

Qatar: Mirza (c), Imal, Asim, Zubair, Shahzaib, Akshay, Zeeshan, Shahzeb, Mujeeb, Owais, Ikram, Amir, Daniel, Obaid

Singapore: Manpreet Singh (c), Suryansh Gulecha, Girin Gune, Rian Naik, Saiharsha Venugopal, Chandramouli Sridev, Hari Kukreja, Daksh Tyagi, Harman Singh, Kabir Berlia, Harsh Venkatram, Kabir Zandani, Yuvan Pandey, Pranav Sudarshan

Bahrain, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia are yet to announce squads

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ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming And Squads

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