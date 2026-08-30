ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming And Squads

Malaysia will host the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 from Aug. 30 to Sept. 12, with 10 Associate sides from across Asia competing for the title and a place in the 2027 Men's Asia Cup. The tournament will be played in the 50-over format across two venues in Malaysia.
The competition begins on Sunday, Aug. 30, with Oman taking on Singapore at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval, while Hong Kong, China face Saudi Arabia at the YSD UKM Oval in Bangi. The group stage runs until Sept. 8, followed by the semi-finals on Sept. 10 and the final on Sept. 12.
The 2026 edition marks a return to the 50-over format after the 2024 tournament was played as a T20 competition. With only the winner securing a place in the 2027 Men's Asia Cup, every group-stage result will carry added significance.
ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Teams
Bahrain
Hong Kong, China
Kuwait
Malaysia
Nepal
Oman
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Singapore
United Arab Emirates
ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Groups
Group A
Kuwait
Oman
Qatar
Singapore
United Arab Emirates
Group B
Bahrain
Hong Kong, China
Malaysia
Nepal
Saudi Arabia
ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Live Streaming
Fans in India can watch the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 live on the FanCode app and website.
ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Schedule
ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Squads Announced So Far
Hong Kong, China: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Anshuman Rath, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan, Hassan Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Shahid Wasif, Zeeshan Ali
Nepal: Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Basir Ahamad, Dipendra Singh Airee, Hemant Dhami, Gulshan Jha, Sundeep Jora, Karan KC, Dev Khanal, Arjun Kumal, Sher Malla, Ishan Pandey, Rohit Paudel, Lalit Rajbanshi, Aasif Sheikh (wk)
Oman: Vinayak Shukla (c), Jatinder Singh, Hammad Mirza, Hasnain Wahab, Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Shakeel Ahmad, Mujibur Ali, Jiten Ramanandi, Hassnain Ali Shah, Muhammed Imran, Shah Faisal, Jay Odedra, Nadeem Khan
UAE: Harpreet Singh Bhatia (c), Aayan Afzal Khan, Adeeb Usmani, Akshdeep Nath, Aryansh Sharma, Haider Ali, Ibrar Ahmed, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Mohsin Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Shahdad, Rahul Chopra, Sohaib Khan and Tanish Suri.
Kuwait: Mohammed Aslam (c), Ali Zaheer, Abdullah Zaheer, Adnan Idrees, Bilal Tahir, Meet Bhavsar (WK), Muhammad Aqif, Nimish Lateif, Ummer Abbas, Ravija Sandaruwan, Mohammed Shafeeq, Sandaruwan Chinthaka (WK), Vishwa Teja and Yasin Patel.
Qatar: Mirza (c), Imal, Asim, Zubair, Shahzaib, Akshay, Zeeshan, Shahzeb, Mujeeb, Owais, Ikram, Amir, Daniel, Obaid
Singapore: Manpreet Singh (c), Suryansh Gulecha, Girin Gune, Rian Naik, Saiharsha Venugopal, Chandramouli Sridev, Hari Kukreja, Daksh Tyagi, Harman Singh, Kabir Berlia, Harsh Venkatram, Kabir Zandani, Yuvan Pandey, Pranav Sudarshan
Bahrain, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia are yet to announce squads
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