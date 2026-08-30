ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming And Squads

Malaysia will host the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 from Aug. 30 to Sept. 12, with 10 Associate sides from across Asia competing for the title and a place in the 2027 Men's Asia Cup. The tournament will be played in the 50-over format across two venues in Malaysia.

The competition begins on Sunday, Aug. 30, with Oman taking on Singapore at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval, while Hong Kong, China face Saudi Arabia at the YSD UKM Oval in Bangi. The group stage runs until Sept. 8, followed by the semi-finals on Sept. 10 and the final on Sept. 12.

The 2026 edition marks a return to the 50-over format after the 2024 tournament was played as a T20 competition. With only the winner securing a place in the 2027 Men's Asia Cup, every group-stage result will carry added significance.

ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Teams

Bahrain

Hong Kong, China

Kuwait

Malaysia

Nepal

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

United Arab Emirates

ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Groups

Group A

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Singapore

United Arab Emirates

Group B

Bahrain

Hong Kong, China

Malaysia

Nepal

Saudi Arabia

ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 live on the FanCode app and website.

ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue Aug. 30 Oman vs Singapore 7:00 a.m. Bayuemas Cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur Aug. 30 Hong Kong, China vs Saudi Arabia 7:00 a.m. YSD UKM Oval, Bangi Aug. 31 Qatar vs United Arab Emirates 7:00 a.m. Bayuemas Cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur Aug. 31 Bahrain vs Nepal 7:00 a.m. YSD UKM Oval, Bangi Sept. 1 Saudi Arabia vs Malaysia 7:00 a.m. Bayuemas Cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur Sept. 1 Singapore vs Kuwait 7:00 a.m. YSD UKM Oval, Bangi Sept. 2 Bahrain vs Hong Kong, China 7:00 a.m. Bayuemas Cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur Sept. 2 Qatar vs Oman 7:00 a.m. YSD UKM Oval, Bangi Sept. 3 Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates 7:00 a.m. Bayuemas Cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur Sept. 3 Malaysia vs Nepal 7:00 a.m. YSD UKM Oval, Bangi Sept. 4 Singapore vs Qatar 7:00 a.m. Bayuemas Cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur Sept. 4 Saudi Arabia vs Bahrain 7:00 a.m. YSD UKM Oval, Bangi Sept. 5 Oman vs Kuwait 7:00 a.m. Bayuemas Cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur Sept. 5 Hong Kong, China vs Malaysia 7:00 a.m. YSD UKM Oval, Bangi Sept. 6 Nepal vs Saudi Arabia 7:00 a.m. Bayuemas Cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur Sept. 6 United Arab Emirates vs Singapore 7:00 a.m. YSD UKM Oval, Bangi Sept. 7 Malaysia vs Bahrain 7:00 a.m. Bayuemas Cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur Sept. 7 Kuwait vs Qatar 7:00 a.m. YSD UKM Oval, Bangi Sept. 8 Nepal vs Hong Kong, China 7:00 a.m. Bayuemas Cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur Sept. 8 United Arab Emirates vs Oman 7:00 a.m. YSD UKM Oval, Bangi Sept. 10 Semi-final 1: A1 vs B2 7:00 a.m. Bayuemas Cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur Sept. 10 Semi-final 2: B1 vs A2 7:00 a.m. YSD UKM Oval, Bangi Sept. 12 3rd Place: TBD vs TBD 7:00 a.m. YSD UKM Oval, Bangi Sept. 12 Final: Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2 7:00 a.m. Bayuemas Cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur

ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Squads Announced So Far

Hong Kong, China: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Anshuman Rath, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan, Hassan Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Shahid Wasif, Zeeshan Ali

Nepal: Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Basir Ahamad, Dipendra Singh Airee, Hemant Dhami, Gulshan Jha, Sundeep Jora, Karan KC, Dev Khanal, Arjun Kumal, Sher Malla, Ishan Pandey, Rohit Paudel, Lalit Rajbanshi, Aasif Sheikh (wk)

Oman: Vinayak Shukla (c), Jatinder Singh, Hammad Mirza, Hasnain Wahab, Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Shakeel Ahmad, Mujibur Ali, Jiten Ramanandi, Hassnain Ali Shah, Muhammed Imran, Shah Faisal, Jay Odedra, Nadeem Khan

UAE: Harpreet Singh Bhatia (c), Aayan Afzal Khan, Adeeb Usmani, Akshdeep Nath, Aryansh Sharma, Haider Ali, Ibrar Ahmed, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Mohsin Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Shahdad, Rahul Chopra, Sohaib Khan and Tanish Suri.

Kuwait: Mohammed Aslam (c), Ali Zaheer, Abdullah Zaheer, Adnan Idrees, Bilal Tahir, Meet Bhavsar (WK), Muhammad Aqif, Nimish Lateif, Ummer Abbas, Ravija Sandaruwan, Mohammed Shafeeq, Sandaruwan Chinthaka (WK), Vishwa Teja and Yasin Patel.

Qatar: Mirza (c), Imal, Asim, Zubair, Shahzaib, Akshay, Zeeshan, Shahzeb, Mujeeb, Owais, Ikram, Amir, Daniel, Obaid

Singapore: Manpreet Singh (c), Suryansh Gulecha, Girin Gune, Rian Naik, Saiharsha Venugopal, Chandramouli Sridev, Hari Kukreja, Daksh Tyagi, Harman Singh, Kabir Berlia, Harsh Venkatram, Kabir Zandani, Yuvan Pandey, Pranav Sudarshan

Bahrain, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia are yet to announce squads

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