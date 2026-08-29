165 Licences Suspended, 750 Notices Issued: Tukaram Mundhe Says Hotel Industry's Criticism Lacks Facts

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has reacted to recent criticism of the department's crackdown on food businesses, noting that the allegations do not show facts.

Speaking on the recent inspections, Mundhe indicated that the number of licence cancellations has been relatively less compared to the total number of inspections carried out.

“If you look at the data, in the last two months, more than 3,000 inspections have taken place, along with other actions. I'm talking about just inspections, of which only 165 licences were cancelled and more than 750 were given improvement notices,” Mundhe told Forbes. He said the remaining establishments were allowed to continue operating after complying with the requirements.

The FDA officer clarified that the action was taken by the department to ensure food safety and protect public health, instead of targeting businesses indiscriminately.

“The criticism is absolutely not as per the facts. These are the hard facts you have to appreciate,” Mundhe said, noting that the eateries complied with most of the requirements were given warnings and allowed to continue.

According to Mundhe, the 165 cases included serious unsafe food or violations of basic norms. He said such businesses would not be allowed to operate until they rectify the violations and comply with regulations.

“That's why those actions were taken in the public health interest. Otherwise, public health is compromised, and we are here to protect public health,” he said.

No Exceptions

Mundhe also highlighted that the FDA's inspections are not limited to large or established restaurants.

“For me, it is not either legacy, big or small. It is just about food,” he said, emphasising that food safety affects everyone, from children to senior citizens.

Mundhe added, “We have to ensure that the food served, prepared, transported and sold is as per the standards and safe. Otherwise, we are compromising the health of the people, not only of this generation but of future generations as well."

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