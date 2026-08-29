Bombay HC Cancels Clerk Typing Test After Technical Glitches At Multiple Centres

The Bombay High Court has cancelled the Typing Skill Test for the post of Clerk, held on Aug. 16, 2026, after technical glitches disrupted the examination at several centres.

Authorities said the decision was taken to uphold fairness and transparency in the selection process, according to NDTV.

Details regarding the fresh Typing Skill Test, including its schedule, venue and other necessary arrangements, will be announced separately on the official website of the Bombay High Court.

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The examination had faced technical problems across multiple centres, with some candidates reportedly unable to take the test as scheduled.

The glitches prompted affected candidates to demand a re-examination, citing concerns over the conduct of the test and the impact of the technical issues.

The matter also drew the attention of the court administration.

CJP's Abhijit Dipke personally met candidates affected by the technical glitches to hear their grievances and discuss the problems they faced during the examination.

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The Clerk Typing Skill Test requires candidates to type a 400-word English passage within 10 minutes, at a minimum speed of 40 words per minute.

The Bombay High Court is expected to issue a separate notification with details of the fresh test, including the date, examination centres and other instructions.

Candidates can check the Bombay High Court's official website for updates on the revised examination schedule.

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