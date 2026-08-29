FSSAI Prohibits Everest, Laljee Godhoo From Selling Compounded Asafoetida

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has prohibited the sale of compounded asafoetida, commonly known as hing powder, manufactured by Everest Food Products Private Limited and Laljee Godhoo and Company, after finding their products to be sub-standard.

The prohibition orders were issued under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, following laboratory testing of samples collected during inspections and market surveillance, FSSAI said in a post on X.

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In the case of Everest Food Products, samples of compounded asafoetida and its variants were found to be misbranded and substandard.

Laboratory analysis showed that the products failed to meet the prescribed standard for alcohol-soluble extract, which must be at least 5% under the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011.

One sample recorded an alcohol-soluble extract of 0%, while Yellow Hing Powder and Black Hing Powder recorded levels of 3.29% and 4.4%, respectively, according to the regulatory findings.

FSSAI said surveillance samples collected from different sources and locations had repeatedly shown alcohol-soluble extract below the mandatory threshold, prompting the regulator to halt sales with immediate effect until further orders.

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The order also referred to earlier compliance reviews involving some of Everest's other products, including Chicken Masala, Garam Masala and Egg Curry Powder.

These reviews had flagged issues such as non-declaration of salt content exceeding 5% and inadequate declaration of spice content on product labels.

Everest Food Products has been directed to submit an action plan outlining corrective measures and ensure that only compliant products are marketed.

The regulator said failure to provide a satisfactory explanation or comply with its directions could lead to further action under the food safety law.

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