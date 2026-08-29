South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026 Match 2 Online

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Latest

Zimbabwe have won the toss and have opted to bat

South Africa (Playing XI): Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Jordan Hermann, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Eathan Bosch, Duan Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin(c), Prenelan Subrayen, Kwena Maphaka

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhavere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Newman Nyamhuri, Blessing Muzarabani

South Africa will aim to put their opening setback behind them when they face neighbours Zimbabwe in the T20I tri-series at the Namibia Cricket Ground on Aug. 29.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe: Date And Time

The South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20I match will be played on Aug. 29 from 5:30 p.m. IST onwards.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe: Venue

The South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20I match will be played at the Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe: Live Streaming

Fans in India can catch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20I match of the Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026 on the FanCode app and website.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Preview:

South Africa's campaign suffered an early blow after they went down by 18 runs to hosts Namibia in the opening match on Aug. 28. With Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma rested, along with leading fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, interim captain Bjorn Fortuin has been handed the task of steadying a relatively inexperienced side.

The opening match exposed South Africa's struggles in key areas of their game. Namibia recovered to reach 163 for 9 before the Proteas' chase lost its way, with Dewald Brevis' 75 off 50 providing much of the resistance. The middle order failed to capitalise on the platform he created, leaving South Africa needing a response in Windhoek.

The Proteas' bowling resources have come under further strain following Lutho Sipamla's injury against Namibia. The fast bowler pulled up with a hamstring problem during his second over and was forced out of the contest. Duan Jansen and Eathan Bosch, both yet to make their international debuts, could now be asked to shoulder a heavier burden.

Sikandar Raza will captain a Zimbabwe side eager to carry its recent white-ball progress into the tri-series. The squad brings together proven experience and youthful potential, highlighted by the return of veteran spinner Graeme Cremer at 39 and the emergence of Brian Bennett and Blessing Muzarabani.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe: Date And Time

The South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20I match will be played on Aug. 29 from 5:30 p.m. IST onwards.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe: Venue

The South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20I match will be played at the Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe: Live Streaming

Fans in India can catch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20I match of the Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026 on the FanCode app and website.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe: Squads

South Africa: Bjorn Fortuin (c), Eathan Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqabayomzi Peter, Jason Smith, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, and Prenelan Subrayen

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Kundai Matigimu, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Newman Nyamhuri and Tafadzwa Tsiga

Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026: International Broadcast Details

Region / Country Broadcaster India FanCode Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka Styx Namibia & Zimbabwe OneAfrica TV Rest of Africa (Excluding Namibia & Zimbabwe) SuperSport, ICC.tv Rest of the World ICC.tv

The three teams will play each other twice in the league stage, with the top two advancing to the final on September 6.

Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026: Full Schedule

Namibia v South Africa : August 28, 5:30 p.m. IST

: August 28, 5:30 p.m. IST South Africa v Zimbabwe : August 29, 5:30 p.m. IST

: August 29, 5:30 p.m. IST Namibia v Zimbabwe : August 31, 5:30 p.m. IST

: August 31, 5:30 p.m. IST Zimbabwe v South Africa : September 1, 5:30 p.m. IST

: September 1, 5:30 p.m. IST Namibia v Zimbabwe : September 3, 5:30 p.m. IST

: September 3, 5:30 p.m. IST Namibia v South Africa : September 4, 5:30 p.m. IST

: September 4, 5:30 p.m. IST Final: September 6, 5:30 p.m. IST

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