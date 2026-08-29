DC OTT Release: Cast, Plot, When And Where To Watch Devdas-Inspired Action Drama?

Lokesh Kanagaraj's acting debut DC is now heading to OTT after a successful theatrical run that saw the film cross the Rs 100-crore mark worldwide. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the Tamil film presents a darker take on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's well-known Devdas.

Here's everything you need to know about the film before it starts streaming.

What Is DC About?

DC follows Devadas, or Das, an outlaw who takes justice into his own hands when the system fails those around him. His life takes a criminal turn after he avenges his mother's death by killing his maternal uncles.

Things become more complicated when Das falls in love with Parvathy, a singer, who is killed during a police operation. Seeking revenge, he later meets Chandra, an exploited woman who bears a striking resemblance to Parvathy.

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Das helps Chandra escape her troubled life, and she eventually joins his gang. Together, they take on corrupt police officers, leading to a dangerous fight for survival.

Blending action, crime, romance and revenge, DC also takes inspiration from the story of real-life 1930s gangster couple Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

Cast And Characters

Lokesh Kanagaraj leads the film as Devadas, with Wamiqa Gabbi as Chandra and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy as Parvathy.

The supporting cast includes Thalaivasal Vijay, Avinash Raghudevan, Srikrishna Dayal, Balaji Deviprasad, Jawahar Sakthi, Sharath Raj, Pranav Teophine, Kasthuri Raja and Attul.

Director And Crew

Arun Matheswaran has directed the film, while Kalanithi Maran has produced it under the Sun Pictures banner.

Anirudh Ravichander composed the music and background score. Mukesh G is the cinematographer, Prasanna GK handled the editing and PC Stunts worked on the action choreography.

Budget And Box Office

Made on a reported budget of Rs 25 crore, DC arrived in theatres on Aug. 7, 2026.

The film opened with Rs 4.4 crore in India and around Rs 6.7 crore worldwide and crossed Rs 100 crore on Aug. 21. Its opening weekend became the second-highest of Arun Matheswaran's career, behind Captain Miller.

When And Where To Watch?

DC is scheduled to arrive on OTT on Sept. 4, 2026. It will stream on Sun NXT and Amazon Prime Video, with Tamil and Telugu versions expected to be available.

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