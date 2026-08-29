Toxic Box Office Collection Day 4: Yash Starrer Slows Down, Hindi Version Crosses Rs 100-Crore

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups opened on a high note at the box office on on Aug. 26, but its daily earnings have dropped sharply after the first day. The film has still managed to achieve a major milestone in the Hindi market within its first four days.

On Day 4, Toxic has collected Rs 10.02 crore net in India so far, according to Sacnilk's estimates. Its India net collection currently stands at Rs 175.97 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 209.92 crore.

Hindi remained the biggest contributor on Day 4, earning Rs 6.07 crore. Kannada followed with Rs 3.03 crore, while Telugu and Tamil added Rs 58 lakh and Rs 34 lakh, respectively.

Hindi Version's Rs 100 Crore Milestone

The Hindi version of Toxic has joined the Rs 100 crore club in four days, adding Rs 55 crore on Day 1, Rs 19.75 crore on Day 2, Rs 24.25 crore on Day 3 and Rs 5.02 crore on Day 4 so far.

The milestone also adds to the film's South-to-Hindi crossover success, putting it among the select South Indian films to cross Rs 100 crore in the Hindi market. Pushpa 2 and KGF Chapter 2 achieved the feat in two days, Baahubali: The Conclusion in three, while RRR took five days, according to Sacnilk report.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups opened in theatres with Rs 101.10 crore net in India before dropping to Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2 and Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3.

ALSO READ | Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 30: MCU Film Maintains Steady Run In India

About The Film

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set in post-independence Goa and follows a gangster caught between violence, loyalty, morality and the search for redemption. Yash plays the lead, with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi in important roles.

Made on a reported budget of over Rs 500 crore, the film was released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Yash's performance and the film's visual style have received praise, while its mixed word of mouth has also been reflected in the changing box-office numbers.

ALSO READ | Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 Episode 6 Release: Recap, Plot, When, Where To Watch?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.