Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 30: MCU Film Maintains Steady Run In India

A month after its release, Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still holding its ground at the box office, with audiences continuing to turn up for the superhero film.

The Tom Holland starrer earned Rs 1.16 crore net in India on Day 30, taking its total India net collection to Rs 490.21 crore. Its India gross has reached Rs 586.06 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Week-Wise Performance

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened with Rs 60.60 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 49.35 crore on Friday, Rs 70.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 77.75 crore on Sunday. Its first-week collection stood at Rs 334.75 crore.

The second week added Rs 108.65 crore, while the third week contributed Rs 32 crore. The film then collected Rs 13.65 crore in its fourth week.

The film collected Rs 9.65 crore over its fourth weekend, earning Rs 1.85 crore on Day 23, Rs 3.70 crore on Day 24 and Rs 4.10 crore on Day 25. It then added Rs 4.01 crore over the next five days, from Day 26 to Day 30, including Rs 1.16 crore on Day 30.

Worldwide Box Office

The Tom-Holland-starrer has recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 2,185.30 crore, according to the figures provided by Sacnilk.

According to Deadline, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has collected $869.2 million in the US and Canada after four weeks. The film added $53.3 million in its fourth week and is now around $30.8 million away from crossing the $900 million mark domestically. The latest report expects the superhero film to earn around $18 million in its fifth weekend.

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About The Film

Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker as he continues his life as Spider-Man while facing growing pressure and a dangerous new threat.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Jacob Batalon and Sadie Sink. It released in theatres on July 30, 2026.

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