57th GST Council Meeting To Be Held On Sept 12 In New Delhi

The 57th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Council is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on Sept. 12, 2026, the GST Council Secretariat said in an official memorandum.

The Council meeting will commence at 11 a.m. on Sept. 12, with a meeting of officials scheduled a day earlier, on Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. in New Delhi.

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The GST Council Secretariat said details regarding the venue and agenda for both meetings will be communicated separately at a later date.

The meeting will bring together members of the GST Council, which comprises the Union Finance Minister and representatives of the states and Union territories.

The Council is the apex constitutional body responsible for making recommendations on key issues relating to the GST framework, including tax rates, exemptions and other related matters.

The memorandum, dated Aug. 28, was issued by Arvind Shrivastava, Secretary to the Government of India and ex-officio Secretary to the GST Council.

The Secretariat has also asked the chief secretaries of all states, as well as the Union Territories of Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu & Kashmir, to inform their respective ministers in charge of finance or taxation, or any other minister nominated by the state government as a member of the GST Council, about the meeting.

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The Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has also been invited as a permanent invitee to the proceedings of the Council.

The meeting comes as the GST Council prepares to deliberate on matters concerning India's indirect tax regime, with the detailed agenda expected to be issued ahead of the session.

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