Budget FY28: Ministries Get October Deadlines As Pre-Budget Talks Set To Start

Ministries and departments face a clutch of October deadlines as the government's Budget 2027-28 exercise gets underway, with the Finance Ministry issuing its Budget Circular. The circular lays down a detailed timeline for ministries and departments to submit their estimates, which will set the stage for provisional finalisation of the Budget Estimates for 2027-28 and Revised Estimates for 2026-27.

Three October Deadlines To Watch

Financial Advisers have been asked to ensure that information in Appendices I to VII is entered into the Union Budget Information System (UBIS) by October 6. This data will form the basis for discussions during the pre-budget meetings, with the circular stating that meetings will not be rescheduled because of delayed data entry.

Pre-budget meetings themselves begin on October 12 and continue until mid-November, setting the stage for provisional finalisation of the Budget Estimates (BE) for 2027-28 and Revised Estimates (RE) for 2026-27.

Tax receipt estimates are due by October 15.

W/hat Follows After October

Disclosures required under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) framework have to be submitted by November 6. UBIS will reflect the final expenditure ceilings by the end of December 2026, after which ministries will finalise their Detailed Demands for Grants.

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Focus On Realistic Spending, Existing Schemes

The Budget exercise will cover both RE 2026-27 and BE 2027-28. The government has asked ministries to first provide for committed and continuing expenditure before seeking allocations for new schemes or expenditure items. Estimates are to factor in spending up to September 30, 2026, previous-year actuals, pending arrears, reappropriations and unspent balances under various schemes.

The circular also stresses that schemes continuing into the 16th Finance Commission cycle must be appraised and approved by the competent authority, with final EFC memoranda submitted before the pre-budget meetings.

The government has further directed ministries to rationalise expenditure, ensure there is no allocation for discontinued schemes, and ensure that budget provisions are backed by necessary scrutiny and approvals.

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