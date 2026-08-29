PM Modi Begins Four-Day Visit To Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to Strengthen Central Asia Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a four-day visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan on August 29, with India looking to strengthen its strategic, economic and cultural ties with the two Central Asian countries.

PM Modi's Uzbekistan Visit

PM Modi's first stop is in Tashkent, where he will undertake a two-day bilateral visit at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The two leaders are expected to discuss ways to expand cooperation in trade and investment, digital connectivity, defence, energy, critical minerals, healthcare and education, NDTV reported.

The talks will also focus on aligning India's Viksit Bharat development vision with Uzbekistan's Yangi Uzbekistan agenda, with an emphasis on economic growth and stronger bilateral partnerships.

During his stay, Modi is scheduled to visit the Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies. The visits are expected to highlight the longstanding cultural and people-to-people links between the two countries.

This will be Modi's fourth visit to Uzbekistan, following earlier visits in 2015, 2016 and 2022.

PM Modi to Attend SCO Summit in Bishkek

After Uzbekistan, Prime Minister will travel to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, at the invitation of President Sadyr Japarov, where he will participate in the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

At the summit, India is expected to promote a regional vision centred on Security, Connectivity and Opportunity. Modi has also emphasised the need for cooperation against terrorism, separatism and extremism.

He is scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, showcasing the cultural heritage of Central Asia, as per NDTV.

Purpose Of Visit

Aimed at advancing shared goals of regional stability and economic growth, the visit reinforces India's Central Asian partnerships. India joined the SCO as a full member in 2017, partnering with a bloc that encompasses 36 million square kilometres and 3.4 billion people.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.