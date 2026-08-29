Joining The Dots | CAS Turmoil, The Large-Cap Debate And Zee's Almost Rs 22,000-Crore Haircut

If this week's markets had a soundtrack, it would open with the temporal chaos of Nolan's Tenet: the Sensex moving forward and backward within the same session, thanks to CAS. By midweek, Dylan's The Times They Are A-Changin' was playing on loop through every large-cap versus newbie debate. And by Friday, it was hard to shake the feeling that Zee's promoter had picked up the bargain of the year, settling a mountain of dues.

CAS: Chaos Or Teething Troubles?

The Closing Auction System, or CAS, has become the new pain point for Indian investors, with a recurring question over whether there was truly a problem that needed solving. Three weeks in, the teething troubles persist and could dampen sentiment in a market Bank of America fund managers already rank the least favoured in Asia.

To be fair, the system is meant to determine closing prices transparently, which is commendable and in line with what global markets, including the NYSE, already use. So far, so good.

The question now is whether CAS is doing more harm than good. With one manipulation charge already filed and widespread advice for retail investors to stay out of the market after 3:15 pm, that question isn't going away. Thursday's closing session, with the Sensex swinging 2,000 points one way and then the other within minutes, was not for the faint-hearted. The swings are being put down to low volumes and the monthly Sensex expiry. The regulator has made clear that CAS is here to stay. But is there a case for relooking at a system that keeps generating this much uncertainty?

ALSO READ: No Changes In CAS; Final Approval On NSE IPO Soon: Pandey

Large Cap Vs Newbies Debate

This week, large caps have been dubbed "senile" and worse in market conversations. While ace market watchers including Shankar Sharma and Samir Arora argue that value now lies in newer businesses, fundamental analyst Parag Thakkar, who appears regularly on NDTV Profit, has stuck his neck out to say large caps are attractive for value buyers. The broad argument against them: large companies are chugging along in a world where investors reward new technology and innovation. The counter: tried-and-tested balance sheets with workable business models will always win the day.

ALSO READ: Why India's Biggest Stocks Stopped Working: Three Top Investors, One Verdict

Six Months Of War, And The World Moves On

It has now been six months since the first round of firing between the US and Iran, and almost as long since the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery of global trade, was blocked. Six months on, the world is still scrambling to understand what comes next. Right now it looks like a waiting game, between the political capital the US President can spend before midterms loom, and the economic survival of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Over these six months, Brent has moved up 23.28%, gold has dropped about 13%, the Dow has moved 15% and the Nifty has dropped about 4%. The threat of an all-out US-Iran war may have receded, but it remains a sword hanging over any upmove the market tries to make.

ALSO READ: Economic D-Day Sanctions: US To Choke UAE Operations Of Egypt's Biggest Bank In Bid To Squeeze Iran

When A Haircut Is Too Much

The most viral conversation this week has been about Zee's Chairman Emeritus and the haircut he has apparently handed several Indian financial institutions. Creditors admitted claims worth Rs 22,006 crore; the final settlement came in at Rs 6.5 crore, a haircut of almost Rs 22,000 crore. That gap has triggered a heated debate over the bankruptcy system, personal guarantees, and whether Zee received special treatment. Enough has already been said, posted and debated on this. The debate should end with one fact: 80% of creditors agreed to the payout.

ALSO READ: Subhash Chandra Gets Away With Rs 6.5 Crore Payout Against Rs 22,006 Crore Dues

Goodbye, Dolly

An ode to Dolly Parton, who left us this week. Her "9 to 5" has stayed just as relevant decades on: a working anthem about grinding through long days, refusing to be shortchanged, and putting in the hours no matter what the system throws up. Not a bad note to close out a week of CAS glitches, large-cap scepticism and one very generous haircut on: keep working, keep questioning, and do not settle for less than you are owed.

ALSO READ: Dolly Parton Cause Of Death: Iconic Singer Passes Away In Nashville - What We Know

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.