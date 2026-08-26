Dolly Parton Cause Of Death: Iconic Singer Passes Away In Nashville - What We Know

Dolly Parton, the legendary country singer, songwriter and philanthropist, died at the age of 80 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, shared the news in a video posted on her official X account, on behalf of the family.

Parton died at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, Tennessee, after a “brief battle” with cancer, surrounded by her loved ones, her representatives later told People.

What Happened In Her Final Days?

Parton had been dealing with health issues in the months leading up to her death. Explaining her condition, the singer had said that her immune and digestive systems had been affected and that she was working to regain her strength.

Earlier this month, she was also unable to attend the launch of Dollywood's new NightFlight Expedition ride. Instead, Parton appeared in a recorded video from her Nashville home because of her health issues.

Days before her death, Parton said she had overlooked her own health while caring for her husband of 59 years, Carl Thomas Dean, who died in March 2025 at the age of 82. “I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn't pay attention to when I was watching over Carl,” she had said.

Despite her health issues, Parton continued to pursue new projects, including plans for a Nashville museum and hotel, her Cup of Ambition coffee brand and a Purina partnership.

Her Life And Legacy

Parton's death marks the end of a career spanning more than seven decades. She became a global star with songs including Jolene, I Will Always Love You, 9 to 5, Coat of Many Colors and Islands in the Stream. She also appeared in films such as 9 to 5 and Steel Magnolias.

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Over the years, she received several major honours, including Grammy Awards, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and inductions into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Her contribution extended beyond entertainment. Through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, she helped provide books to children, while her philanthropic work also supported medical research, including early research connected to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Her life story will also reach Broadway with Dolly: A True Original Musical, set to open on January 19, 2027, on her 81st birthday.

President Trump Pays Tribute​

US President Donald Trump also mourned her death, calling it “a true loss for millions of people” and announcing that American flags would be flown at half-staff for one week in her honour.

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