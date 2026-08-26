Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway Accident: Six Including Five Women Passengers Killed In Bus-Truck Collision

Six people, including five women, were killed and around 12 others injured after a private bus rammed into a moving truck on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway in Telangana's Suryapet district early on Wednesday. Around 43 passengers were travelling on the bus at the time of the accident.

The accident occurred around 5.20 a.m. near Durgapuram stage in Kodad Mandal when the bus, travelling from Hyderabad towards Vijayawada, collided with the truck from behind, Suryapet police told news agency ANI.

The impact severely damaged the front portion of the bus. Six passengers died at the spot, while the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Three of the injured were reported to be in critical condition and were shifted to Vijayawada for further treatment.

"In the early morning hours today, around 5:20 am, a private travel bus rammed into a moving truck. Six people lost their lives, and others sustained serious injuries. They were shifted to local hospitals for treatment," police said.

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The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem examination. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed condolences over the death of the persons in the accident. He conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families. He directed Chief Secretary to take necessary measures to provide advanced medical care to those injured, an official release said.

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